Ex-Pakistan star calls out Shoaib Akhtar after India thrash Babar Azam and Co. at World Cup: 'Aag thandi ho..'

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar had a savage response to one of Shoaib Akhtar's internet-breaking posts when India squared off against Pakistan in the ongoing edition of the ICC World Cup 2023. The batting legend trolled Akhtar after his viral post backfired following Pakistan's embarrassing defeat to Rohit Sharma-inspired Team India at the grandest stage of them all - the World Cup.

Interestingly, Tendulkar was not the only ex-cricketer who called out the Rawalpindi Express on X (formerly known as Twitter). Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria also responded to Akhtar's viral post on the microblogging site. Kaneria's reaction has come after his ex-teammate Akhtar launched a scathing attack on Babar Azam and Co. following their defeat to India at the World Cup.

Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav sparked a batting collapse of Babar's men in match No.12 of the ICC World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Playing a captain's knock for India, veteran opener Rohit slammed 86 off 63 balls to seal a comfortable seven-wicket win for the World Cup hosts in front of a crowd of more than 100,000 fans. With the impressive win, India extended its unbeaten run against Pakistan to eight games in the 50-over editions of the ICC World Cup.

'Rohit humiliated Pakistan’s bowling attack'

Reflecting on Rohit's batting masterclass against Pakistan, Akhtar opined that the India captain humiliated the bowling attack of the Green Army. “The kind of innings he played, he humiliated Pakistan’s bowling attack. He took revenge for the last two years when he didn’t get many runs. Good to see Rohit Sharma back, he did right to smash the bowlers. What’s the need to finish the game at the last overs and take it deep? Rohit hammered the bowlers,” Akhtar said.

The former Pakistani pacer asserted that Indian skipper Rohit was a one-man army against the 1992 world champions. Akhtar also slammed Babar's men for their disappointing performance against India. Babar's Pakistan will next face Pat Cummins' Australia in match No.18 of the World Cup at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. A day before Pakistan's crucial match, World Cup hosts India will meet Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

