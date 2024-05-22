Ex-SRH coach feels Impact Player role not helping India star in IPL: ‘He has not bowled well or been injured’

Australia’s Mitchell Starc triggered a top-order collapse of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as the former champions failed to earn a direct entry into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final on Tuesday. Pat Cummins' SRH side was outplayed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate after the dismissal of Kolkata Knight Riders' Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFP)

With Starc and Sunil Narine reducing SRH to 121-6, Hyderabad opted to add Sanvir Singh as an Impact Player. Instead of picking Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat or Glenn Phillips, SRH went for Sanvir, although he failed to make an impact. SRH's Impact Player was handed a golden duck by spinner Narine in the recently concluded encounter at the IPL 2024 playoffs.

With SRH overlooking Indian all-rounder Sundar in the crucial clash, former Hyderabad head coach Tom Moody has explained why the Indian star has struggled for game time in the IPL 2024. Speaking to ESPNCricinfo about Sundar's downfall, the former Australian cricketer said that the SRH star hasn't bowled well for three reasons.

'Washington hasn't bowled well for three reasons'

"He hasn't bowled well for three reasons for SunRisers. This three-year cycle, he hasn't bowled well. If you dug out his numbers from last three years, he has either not bowled well or has been injured," Moody said. Washington has played only two games for the 2016 champions in the IPL 2024. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore star was roped in for INR 8.75 crore by the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL 2022 auction. Sundar has played 60 games in the IPL.

'Impact Sub-rule hasn't helped him at all'

The SRH all-rounder made his IPL debut against his current side in 2017. "I think the Impact Sub (rule) hasn't helped him at all. You'll be nearly playing him in every game purely because of his multi-skills and he gives you balance. But you don't need that balance when you have got Impact Sub. It makes it hard for him to recapture form and confidence in the middle," Moody added.