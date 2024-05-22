RCB cancel practice, press meet after threat to Virat Kohli's security following 4 arrests on terror suspicion: Report

Due to security reasons, Royal Challengers Bengaluru cancelled their only practice session before the IPL 2024 Eliminator against the Rajasthan Royals. RCB were slated to practice at the Gujarat College ground in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to prepare for the knockout match, but the team decided to cancel it without any official reason. The Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, went ahead with their regular nets session at the same venue. However, there was no press conference, which is unusual on the eve of a critical IPL knockout match. Royal Challengers Bengaluru player Virat Kohli(PTI)

The Narendra Modi Stadium, the Gujarat Cricket Association's primary offering, was unavailable on Tuesday for RR and RCB due to the IPL Qualifier 1 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Gujarat College ground was given as an alternative to RCB and RR.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika quoted Gujarat Police officials to hint that the primary reason behind RCB cancelling their practice session and both sides not holding a press conference was the security threat to Virat Kohli. The Gujarat Police arrested four men from the Ahmedabad airport on Monday night on suspicion of terror activities. The police reportedly recovered arms, suspicious videos and text messages after searching the hideout of the four accused.

The information was shared with RR and RCB. RR did not act, but RCB informed the security personnel that there would be no practice session. The report claimed that RCB did not give any official reason for their sudden decision to cancel the practice session. Both RCB and RR landed in Ahmedabad on Monday. They had ample time to rest on Sunday and on Monday. There is no reason why at least a practice session would not be held on the eve of an important match like an IPL Eliminator.

"Virat Kohli learned about the arrests after arriving in Ahmedabad. He is a national treasure, and his security is our utmost priority," said Vijay Singha Jwala, a police officer. "RCB did not want to take a risk. They informed us that there would be no practice session. Rajasthan Royals were also informed about the development, but they had no problems going ahead with their practice."

RR vs RCB: Security tightened outside team hotels in Ahmedabad

Security was tightened outside RCB's team hotel. There was a separate entry for all RCB team members, which was not accessible to any other guests in the hotel. Even IPL-accredited media personnel were not allowed to enter the hotel premises.

The report added that the RR team arrived at the ground using the "green corridor." Three police convoys escorted their team bus. Captain Sanju Samson arrived late. Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, and Yuzvendra Chahal decided to skip the practice session and stay at the hotel. The RR players present in the training were guarded by heavy security. Policemen patrolled the entire ground.

The security concerns forced the RR and RCB team management to cancel the pre-match press conference.

RR missed a top-two finish after losing four matches on the trot. Their last league match against KKR was a washout, allowing SRH to pip them for the second spot.

RCB, meanwhile, scripted a comeback for the ages. They won six matches on the bounce, that too by good margins, to sneak into the playoffs. They beat Chennai Super Kings in their last match to knock the five-time champions out of the tournament.