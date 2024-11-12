Ex-BCCI chief selector's ramrod-straight take on Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma's form: 'They're never in a lean or bad patch'

Ex-BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma has jumped in support of senior India batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have been under the scanners for their underwhelming performances in red-ball cricket. The two batters had a forgettable series against New Zealand, where India suffered an embarrassing 0-3 series defeat at home - their first in over a decade. Kohli was seen struggling against the spinners on turning tracks as he also looked in a rush on a couple of occasions to break the shackles and ended up losing his wicket. Meanwhile, Rohit's aggressive approach in red-ball cricket had pulled him down. It was not just one series, but the two also failed to make a major impact in the two Tests against Bangladesh. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma underwent a rough patch this home Test season.(PTI)

Chetan, who worked closely with both Kohli and Rohit in the past, shut their critics and said that the two stalwarts are never in a lean or bad patch and predicted them to dazzle in Australia.

"Let's honor and respect what Rohit and Virat have done for the country. Players like Rohit and Virat are never out of form. They are never in a lean or bad patch. These words shouldn't be used for them. We are thankful to them. They are still doing it. We always talk about them and focus on them and want them to shine every time because they are superstars. Just wait and watch what Rohit and Virat do in Australia. They will dazzle with their bats," Chetan told Times of India.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli had poor home season

In the five home Tests, Rohit scored 133 runs at an average of 13.30, with a half-century in 10 innings. His scores this home season were 6, 5, 23, 8, 2, 52, 0, 8, 18 and 11.

On the other hand, Kohli managed to get 192 runs in 10 innings at an average of 21.33, with just one fifty. He struggled against the spinners and registered strings of low scores: 6, 17. 47, 29*, 0, 70, 1, 17, 4 and 1.

The two stalwarts concluded an underwhelming home season which does not serve as a good sign for the team ahead of the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy.