Ex-BCCI selector explains why Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran were not selected in India side for West Indies tour

The senior men's selection committee led by the interim chairman SS Das did give an indication of looking ahead at the future by naming youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mukesh Kumar in the Test squad for the West Indies tour but non-selection proven domestic performers Sarfaraz Khan and Abhimanyu Easwaran has left a sour taste.

Sarfaraz, easily the best performer in Ranji Trophy for the last three seasons, is yet to earn his maiden India call-up. He has scored close to 2500 runs in the last three editions of the tournament including two back-to-back 900-plus seasons - the first-ever in the history of Ranji Trophy.

Easwaran, on the other hand, has toured with the Test side in England and Bangladesh but has never been a regular member, despite being a prolific run-scorer for Bengal and India A.

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar expressed his dismay at the non-selection of Sarfaraz Khan and Abhimanyu Easwaran, saying that the importance of Ranji Trophy is no more like it used to be.

When asked about Sarfaraz and Easwaran's absence from the Test squad, a former national selector said the committee never looks at runs alone. Sarfaraz looked uncomfortable against raw pace and bounce in IPL 2023 and Easwaran has failed multiple times in knockout games for Bengal. Factors like big match temperament and how you stand up against top-quality seamers play a big role in determining players for the future, the selector said.

"Hence Sarfaraz Khan getting completely exposed against quick bowlers in IPL or Abhimanyu Easwaran not scoring for Bengal in seven consecutive Ranji knock-out games (three quarter-finals, two semi-finals and two finals) also is taken into account. It is not just about how many runs you score but also how you score them that matters," a former selector said.

Gaikwad and Jaiswal, on the other hand, have proved their mettle both in domestic cricket and in the IPL. After he scored 213 and 144 in the Irani Cup for Rest of India against MP, the stylish Mumbai left-hander Jaiswal was expected to earn his maiden Test call up.

With a first-class average of 80.21, Jaiswal has shown that he is a special talent and needed to be fast-tracked.

In pre-IPL days, the selectors would always be wary about the temperament of domestic performers at the highest level but one good thing about IPL is a chance to test one's skills against the best in the world.

Both Jaiswal and Gaikwad, who plays Maharashtra, can open and bat at number three. If they forge a good combination at top in future, there is every chance that Shubman Gill can bat at the coveted No. 4 position as and when Virat Kohli decides to move on.

"I am not saying Das' panel would think like this but a Ruturaj with his ability to play fast bowling, despite his 40 plus average in Ranji Trophy, stands a better chance to be successful. A selector will not just look at runs," he said.

