‘Stop playing Ranji. Say, it’s of no use': Gavaskar scathes through India selectors for snubbing Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan is only second to Don Bradman in the list of highest batting averages in first-class cricket for cricketers who have scored more than 2000 runs. His average of 82 in the Ranji trophy is only behind Vijay Merchant (98.35) and Sachin Tendulkar (87.37). He is also the first player to score more than 900 runs in two successive Ranji seasons.

The 25-year-old right-handed batter had scored 928 runs in the 2019-20 season at an average of 154 - the second-highest in the history of the tournament. He backed that up by scoring 982 runs at an average of 122.75 in the 2021–22 Ranji season, including four hundreds. With the help of three centuries, Sarfaraz amassed 556 runs in six games at an average of 92.66 in the 2022–23 Ranji Trophy. In all, Sarfaraz has scored 3,505 runs in 37 first-class matches at an average of 79.65, including 13 centuries.

In spite of these mind-boggling numbers, Sarfaraz, as astonishing as it may sound, hasn't managed to get a Test call-up yet. For the last three seasons, despite raking up runs in first-class cricket for fun, the Mumbai right-hander has been ignored by the selectors multiple times. The latest was for the West Indies series. Sarfaraz did not find a place in India's 16-member squad for the two-match series in the Caribbean islands starting on July 12.

Youngsters Ruturaj Giakwad and Yashavi Jaiswal made it to the Test squad. Referring to Sarfaraz's non-selection, Sunil Gavaskar questioned the logic behind having the Ranji Trophy if performance in the country's premier domestic tournament is not looked into while picking the Indian red-ball teams instead of taking into account the players' record in the IPL.

'Sarfaraz might not be in the XI but at least select him the squad': Gavaskar

"Sarfaraz Khan has been scoring at an average of 100 in all past three seasons. What does he have to do to be picked in the squad? He might not be in the XI, but you pick him in the team," Gavaskar said of the Mumbai batter to Sports Today.

"Tell him that his performances are being recognised. Otherwise, stop playing Ranji Trophy. Say, it's of no use, you just play IPL and think you are good enough for the red-ball game as well."

The legendary Indian cricketer also expressed his dismay at the selection of four openers in the squad. Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are certain to open the batting while Gaikwad and Jaiswal were selected as backups. As Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped, one among Gaikwad and Jaiswal could get to make their Test debut as the No.3.

"You've got four opening batters for two Test matches. This is not the old West Indies fast-bowling attack where you needed six openers.

