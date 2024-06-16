Udaipur [India], : The much-anticipated trophy for the Mewar Premier League, which is set to begin on June 19, was unveiled in a grand ceremony at the Wonder Cricket Academy, Shikarbadi Cricket Ground, Udaipur. Excitement builds as Mewar Premier League Trophy unveiled in grand ceremony in Udaipur

The event was graced by Gautam Ji Dak, Cooperative and Civil Aviation Minister, Government of Rajasthan. The ceremony saw the presence of several prominent figures, including the Chairman of Mewar Premier League, Manoj Choudary, and the Founder of 100 Sports, Ravindra Bhati, along with other members of the Udaipur District Cricket Association .

Other dignitaries present included Rahul Aggarwal, MD of Pacific Hospital and University, and Deepak Sharma, MD of Rockwood School. UDCA PRO R Chandra looked after all the things during the trophy unveiling ceremony.

Speaking about the Mewar Premier League, Gautam Ji Dak, said, "There is a new environment of sports in the country. UDCA has been working well for the game of cricket and I wish them well for the future. 100 Sports is also doing a good job under the guidance of Ravindra Bhati and I want everyone to come together and promote the game both at the national and international level. My message for fans is the City of Lakes might become the city of players after the Mewar Premier League."

Jointly organised by the Udaipur District Cricket Association and 100 Sports, the League will feature, six formidable teams representing various districts of Mewar. Players such as Ashok Sharma, Shubham Garhwal, Mohit Jain and Aditya Garhwal will feature in the tournament.

The Mewar Premier League is scheduled to take place from June 19 to June 28. The District Franchise League, held at the Wonder Cricket Academy Shikarbadi Cricket Ground, will feature day and night matches.

The unveiling of the trophy has set the stage for a thrilling series of matches in the heart of Udaipur, generating immense excitement and anticipation. The Mewar Premier League aims to promote cricketing talent and also to unite communities through the universal love for the sport, creating lasting memories and inspiring future generations of cricketers.

