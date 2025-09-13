Ex-IND coach uncovers a different side of Hardik Pandya in unfiltered insight: ‘He doesn't believe too much in skill…'

Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar gave insight into a different side of Hardik Pandya, asserting that the all-rounder places less emphasis on natural skill and focuses more on rigorous practice, especially with his bowling. Pandya has been pivotal for the Indian team to strike the right balance in the white-ball set-up. The star all-rounder played crucial roles in India's last two ICC title triumphs - the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy. Hardik Pandya has been one of India's MVPs in white-ball formats.(AP)

He has dealt with several injuries in the past that forced him to miss major tournaments, but in recent years, he has concentrated on managing his workload and building mental resilience.

Nayar shared a glimpse into Pandya’s distinct approach to the game, noting that the all-rounder emphasises disciplined practice over natural talent. Pandya focuses heavily on bowling, fitness, nutrition, and follows a structured daily routine that includes yoga and two to two-and-a-half hours of training.

"He is actually slightly different. He doesn't believe too much in skill. He practices a lot, but he practices bowling more than batting. However, he pays a lot of attention to his fitness, health, and body. He has a routine, where he does yoga, concentrates on his nutrition, and trains for two to two-and-a-half hours every day," Nayar said on Sony Sports.

‘Hardik Pandya always remains right mentally’

The former India assistant coach who worked closely with Pandya in the past praised the all-rounder's dedication and mental toughness, noting that while Pandya focuses on staying physically prepared through his own pre-tournament routines, his mental strength remains consistently exceptional.

"He is extremely diligent there. He always remains right mentally, but he tries to remain physically right. After that, he does whatever pre-tournament preparation he deems right. However, otherwise, he is mentally extremely strong," Nayar observed.

In India’s Asia Cup 2025 opener against the UAE, Hardik was entrusted with new-ball duties but bowled only a single over without taking a wicket. The all-rounder, known for his ability to change games with both bat and ball, is expected to play a more significant role with the ball in the high-stakes clash against Pakistan, where skipper Suryakumar Yadav may rely on him extensively.