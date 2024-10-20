Ex-IND star's bold take on KL Rahul vs Sarfaraz Khan choice for 2nd Test: 'He made 150 runs for sure but I'll choose...'

KL Rahul is again placed under the scanner after his poor outing with the bat against New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Rahul was dismissed for a duck in the first innings when the New Zealand bowlers were running riot in overcast conditions. He also failed to score big in the second essay when the batting conditions were better and was dismissed for just 15. The senior batter's place in the playing XI is under threat now after Sarfaraz Khan, who got a chance in place of injured Shubman Gill, smashed an incredible 150 in the second innings to lead India's fightback. If Shubman Gill regains full fitness, India will have to choose between KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan for the second Test.(PTI Images)

Shubman is expected to return to the Pune Test as he was seen training in the nets after the Bengaluru Test, and it will put the team management in a tricky position to pick one between Sarfaraz and Rahul in the middle order.

Meanwhile, former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has made it crystal clear that he will still choose Rahul over Sarfaraz, considering how the team management backed him in recent times when it comes to red-ball cricket.

"The question will be whether Sarfaraz Khan will get to play or they will go with KL Rahul. I will still play KL Rahul, the way the team has shown faith in him. I am thinking like that based on how the team's thinking has been," Patel told Colors Cineplex.

'It's the same situation as Mohammed Siraj or Akash Deep'

Rahul's batting record at home in Test cricket has dipped in the last couple of years, he has scored just 264 runs in 6 matches at an underwhelming average of 29.33.

Patel observed that India stuck with Rahul at number 6 in the middle order and didn't promote him to number 3 in the absence of Shubman in Bengaluru.

"If you wanted, you could have made Rahul bat at No. 3 in this Test match but you said that you didn't want to change his position. Nothing to take from Sarfaraz's knock, he made 150 runs for sure, but it's the same situation as Mohammed Siraj or Akash Deep. There will definitely be pressure on KL Rahul but I would still play him,"