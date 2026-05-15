Ex-India spinner wants Arshdeep Singh banned from IPL 2026 for 'racist' remark at Tilak Varma: ‘Pay on pro-rata basis’

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, a former Indian spinner, wants strict action to be taken against Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh for his remark about Tilak Varma. The recent few days have witnessed the left-arm speedster coping with severe criticism for his antics on social media, and the outrage just multiplied after Arshdeep posted a video on Snapchat, and his comments on Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma have left a bad taste. Arshdeep Singh is facing criticism for his comment on Tilak Varma (PTI)

On the eve of the game against the Mumbai Indians, PBKS' Arshdeep posted a Snapchat video, panning the camera to Tilak and asking, "Oye Andhere, sunscreen lagaaya?" (Hey, dark one, did you apply sunscreen?) The matter didn't end there as he then shifted his attention to Tilak's teammate Naman Dhir, calling him the “real Noor” from Punjab.

The clip continues to generate reactions online, and the senior Indian speedster is being called out for “casual racism.” Sivaramakrishnan has now reacted to the viral clip, urging the authorities to ban the speedster for the remainder of the tournament and pay him on a pro rata basis.

Also Read: ‘People who ask money for chips from family…’: Arshdeep Singh's fiery response to fan lands him in hot soup Sivaramakrishnan, who has previously voiced concerns over colour-based discrimination, said that dismissing such remarks as dressing-room humour is the main reason why these issues continue to persist. He said that the players should be hurt where it matters the most. He then made further posts, saying that if there is a crackdown on current players, then that could lead him to reveal deeper issues from his own career.

“Nobody believed me. Everyone mocked and trolled me. Arshdeep should be banned this season and should be paid on a pro rata basis. The players today should be hit where it hurts the most. I am sure I would be trolled again,” Sivaramakrishnan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"If BCCI takes action, I will name people who racially abused me if BCCI will take action against them," he added.