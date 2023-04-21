Ex-India star's tweets on CSK, Deepak Chahar, David Warner infuriate Twitter, fans say ‘better to block you’

The Chennai Super Kings return to action on Friday night as MS Dhoni's men take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The CSK are currently third in the league table and will aim to further solidify their spot; a win could take them level on points with the top-2 sides – Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants – both at 8 points. Despite facing a number of injury setbacks early into the season, Dhoni and co. have produced impressive outings in the season so far.

MS Dhoni (L) with Deepak Chahar; David Warner(IPL)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The side's premier fast bowler Deepak Chahar faced an injury during its game against Mumbai Indians, and has since been on the sidelines. Ben Stokes, too, has missed multiple matches for the side owing to injury concerns while Moeen Ali was also forced to sit out the game against MI due to ill health. While there is no immediate update on Chahar's fitness, it is expected that the India bowler will continue to remain unavailable for the game against Sunrisers later on Friday.

However, former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan posted a rather bizarre tweet in reply to Subramanian Badrinath, the former CSK batter, when the latter asked to predict the side's highest run-scorer against SRH. Sivaramakrishnan named Deepak Chahar, leaving fans on Twitter scratching their heads.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is quite likely Sivaramakrishnan meant it in a humorous way, but the fans, regardless, expressed their surprise at the tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, Deepak Chahar posted a video on his official Instagram account as he bowled in the nets during a CSK training session. “Once again, baby steps,” Chahar captioned the video.

This isn't the only bizarre remark from Sivaramakrishnan, however. After Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle praised David Warner for his impressive strike rate against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday, Sivaramakrishnan took a dig at Bhogle, writing, “Salt strike rate was amazing.”

Phil Salt was dismssed on 5 off 3 deliveries during the game.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When a fan said that it's “better to block you” and further accused the former India star for making ‘amateurish’ remarks, Sivaramakrishnan had a rather furious response. “You please block me. Or else I will block you,” he wrote.

CSK will be aiming to secure back-to-back wins as they meet SRH in Chennai; the side had earlier defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 runs in Bengaluru, resisting a strong fightback from the home team in a high-scoring thriller. MS Dhoni's men had a forgettable outing in the previous edition, as they finished at the ninth spot in the table. This year, however, the side has made a relatively stronger start.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON