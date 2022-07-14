Ex-India cricketer's 5-word reaction to veteran journalist's tweet on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been going through a lean patch in recent times. Runs have strangely deserted him. It is a poor which has seeped through all forms of the game for him, and has exposed him to plenty of criticism, with calls coming for his removal from the team so that he can return to domestic cricket and earn his way back to the national team. Hemang Badani, a staple of the Indian one-day teams in the early 2000s, is one of the few who has chosen to come out in Kohli’s defence. He said it is only a matter of time before the former Indian captain finds himself back in a vein of good form, and back amongst the runs.

Badani, the former India left-handed batter, responded to a tweet posted by veteran journalist Vijay Lokapally, who has authored a book about Kohli’s rise to international cricket. Lokapally wondered “What should he do to become the Virat Kohli we knew him to be?”

Badani, in response, simply asked for Kohli to be given the time and space to find his way back into form: “Leave the man alone. Period!”

Kohli struggled in the rescheduled fifth Test match against England at Edgbaston, and those woes continued into the T20I series as he scored 1 and 11, injuring himself along the way. He was rested through that injury in India’s dominant ODI win at the Oval, but finds himself back in the team for the Lord’s ODI, and will be hoping that he can get back to scoring runs in his favourite format on Thursday.

Kohli would be looking to set the record straight by scoring big in the remaining two ODIs against England. These two ODIs will be his last international matches before the Asia Cup one would belief as he is not a part of the ODI and T20I squads for the West Indies tour.

