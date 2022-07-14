Virender Sehwag's brilliant ‘hum bhi ek aise ke saath khelte the’ comment on Virat Kohli's return for 2nd ODI

There was a huge cheer at Lord's when India captain Rohit Sharma said Virat Kohli has returned to the Indian XI for the second ODI in place of Shreyas Iyer. Kohli had missed the first match due to a groin injury. There were some doubts over his fitness but before the start of this ODI, he was having a net session, in which he moved pretty well, hit the ball to all parts without any difficulty and after the session gave a thumbs up to head coach Rahul Dravid. That was the signal of his full fitness. Reacting to Kohli's return to the ODI side, former India opener Virender Sehwag gave the example of Sachin Tendulkar to explain the high expectations and all the talk around Virat Kohli's form.

"I think everybody is waiting for a hundred from him, which hasn't come for a long time. If you take a look at his past record, he used to score a hundred in every 3-4 matches, that hasn't happened for some time now and maybe that is why there is so much talk about it. Hum bhi ek aise khiladi k saath khela karte the jinka naam Sachin Tendulkar hai (we used to play with another such cricketer, whose name is Sachin Tendulkar). If he hadn't scored runs for 3-4 innings, there used to be discussion used to reach a stage where it felt like he hadn't scored for long. He also used to score in every 3-4 innings, the same is with Virat Kohli," Sehwag said on Sony Sports.

Sehwag is correct. It's not as if Kohli hasn't scored. Yes, his average has been down from his lofty standards and he hasn't scored a hundred since November 2019 but he has been scoring runs, especially in the ODIs. But such is the expectation from the former India captain, that an average of 36 in the last couple of years, is considered to be 'poor.'

Kohli would be looking to set the record straight by scoring a big in the remaining two ODIs against England. These two ODIs will be his last international matches before the Asia Cup one would belief as he is not a part of the ODI and T20I squads for the West Indies tour.

