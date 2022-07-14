Home / Cricket / India vs England 2nd ODI Live Score: India eye series, England look to settle score
India vs England 2nd ODI Live Score: India eye series, England look to settle score

India vs England Live Score 2nd ODI Match Updates: India currently have a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Catch the LIVE score updates of IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: 
IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd ODI: India captain Rohit Sharma with England counterpart Jos Buttler
IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd ODI: India captain Rohit Sharma with England counterpart Jos Buttler(AP)
Updated on Jul 14, 2022 03:19 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: After securing a resounding 10-wicket win against England in the series opener, Team India will look to maintain the winning momentum heading into the second ODI, which will be played at Lord's. The Indian seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami produced a fine show and the team will be hoping for a repeat. Bumrah finished the match with six wickets, while his new-ball partner Shami scalped three. Apart from India's clinical bowling, the fans also saw some fine batting display by captain Rohit Sharma, who scored 58-ball 76. Together with Shikhar Dhawan they stitched 114 runs for the opening wickets as India wrapped up the contest in less than 20 overs. England, on the other hand, will hope for a much improved show from their batters. Joe Root, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, and Ben Stokes were dismissed for duck in the previous encounter. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs ENG 2nd ODI:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 14, 2022 03:18 PM IST

    India vs England 2nd ODI LIVE updates: Will Virat Kohli play?

    It will be interesting to see if Virat Kohli returns to the playing XI. The batter, who has been under the radar due to his form, was sidelined from the 1st ODI due to a groin strain, as informed by the BCCI shortly after the line-up was announced.

  • Jul 14, 2022 03:09 PM IST

    IND vs ENG LIVE updates: What happened in the last ODI

    The previous ODI, which was played at The Oval, saw England batters break into tatters in front of the Indian pace battery. Such was the impact that England could only manage 110 on the board and the innings was wrapped up in 25.2 overs.

    In response, India chased down the target comfortably and wrapped the run-chase in 18.2 overs. 

  • Jul 14, 2022 02:58 PM IST

    India vs England 2nd ODI: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and England. The Men In Blue got off to a fantastic start and will look to carry forward the momentum. England, on the other hand, will look to settle the score after enduring a tough 10-wicket defeat in the series opener. Stay tuned for LIVE updates!

Topics
india vs england
cricket

India vs England 2nd ODI Live Score: IND eye series, ENG look to settle score

India vs England Live Score 2nd ODI Match Updates: India currently have a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Catch the LIVE score updates of IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: 
IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd ODI: India captain Rohit Sharma with England counterpart Jos Buttler(AP)
IND vs ENG Live Score 2nd ODI: India captain Rohit Sharma with England counterpart Jos Buttler(AP)
Updated on Jul 14, 2022 03:09 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
