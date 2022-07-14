India vs England 2nd ODI Live Score: India eye series, England look to settle score
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: After securing a resounding 10-wicket win against England in the series opener, Team India will look to maintain the winning momentum heading into the second ODI, which will be played at Lord's. The Indian seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami produced a fine show and the team will be hoping for a repeat. Bumrah finished the match with six wickets, while his new-ball partner Shami scalped three. Apart from India's clinical bowling, the fans also saw some fine batting display by captain Rohit Sharma, who scored 58-ball 76. Together with Shikhar Dhawan they stitched 114 runs for the opening wickets as India wrapped up the contest in less than 20 overs. England, on the other hand, will hope for a much improved show from their batters. Joe Root, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, and Ben Stokes were dismissed for duck in the previous encounter. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs ENG 2nd ODI:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jul 14, 2022 03:18 PM IST
India vs England 2nd ODI LIVE updates: Will Virat Kohli play?
It will be interesting to see if Virat Kohli returns to the playing XI. The batter, who has been under the radar due to his form, was sidelined from the 1st ODI due to a groin strain, as informed by the BCCI shortly after the line-up was announced.
-
Jul 14, 2022 03:09 PM IST
IND vs ENG LIVE updates: What happened in the last ODI
The previous ODI, which was played at The Oval, saw England batters break into tatters in front of the Indian pace battery. Such was the impact that England could only manage 110 on the board and the innings was wrapped up in 25.2 overs.
In response, India chased down the target comfortably and wrapped the run-chase in 18.2 overs.
-
Jul 14, 2022 02:58 PM IST
India vs England 2nd ODI: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and England. The Men In Blue got off to a fantastic start and will look to carry forward the momentum. England, on the other hand, will look to settle the score after enduring a tough 10-wicket defeat in the series opener. Stay tuned for LIVE updates!
India vs England 2nd ODI Live Score: IND eye series, ENG look to settle score
BCCI's decision to rest Kohli for West Indies T20Is sparks meme-fest on Twitter
- Virat Kohli didn't feature in the 18-member squad that will take on the West Indies in the five-match T20I series, that begins on July 29.
Is Bumrah in Akram, Marshall's league? ‘Not yet’, says Ex-India star. Here's why
- Does the recent success mean Jasprit Bumrah can be put in the same bracket of Wasim Akram and Malcolm Marshall? Former India batter and now broadcaster Sanjay Manjrekar feels "not yet."
Virat Kohli rested for India vs WI T20Is, Rohit to lead, Ashwin and Rahul return
- Captain Rohit Sharma will be back to lead India in the five-match T20I series against the West Indies starting July 29, but the biggest takeaway from the BCCI's squad announcement on Thursday is the absence of Virat Kohli.
Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara turns leg-spinner for Sussex
- The 34-year-old India star turned spinner for Sussex as he bowled leg-break in the County Championships match against Leicestershire.
Bumrah 'waiting for the day' when Shami will ‘run through a side’
- Jasprit Bumrah may have taken a six-wicket haul in the first ODI but Mohammed Shami was just as effective in keeping the pressure and beat the batters' edges on a number of occasions.
'You can't say it's Hooda vs Kohli. Hooda's played just 3-4 internationals'
- With players like Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan waiting in the wings, how long a rope can the Indian team management give to Kohli? Former India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla thinks till the T20 World Cup in Australia for sure.
'He won't be going to West Indies for ODIs, which is good': Nehra on India star
- Nehra spoke in detail about the India star, insisting that it is “good in a way” that he won't be travelling to West Indies for the ODI series.
Australia captain Meg Lanning wants to see cricket at Olympics
'I'm not just saying this because I'm from Pakistan, but we should be no.1'
- The former Pakistan cricketer made a bold claim as the side takes on Sri Lanka in the first Test of the series from July 16.
'How can you say it is not LBW?': Ashwin asks for rule change
Syed Kirmani passes no nonsense verdict on Kohli's selection for T20 WC
Alexa's epic response to Jaffer's 'Alexa, please play Bumrah' tweet goes viral
- Jasprit Bumrah took six wickets in the first ODI of the series against England, as India registered an emphatic 10-wicket win.
Harbhajan came to me and said ‘what are you doing? Look at the scoreboard’
- Mohammed Kaif, who won man of the match in that final for his 87*(75), and Harbhajan Singh, his teammate at the time, spoke about NatWest final, and the partnership they had shared as they tried to guide India towards a victory in the tri-series final against the hosts England.
Will Virat Kohli play 2nd ODI between India and England?
- The India batter was forced to sit out in the first ODI due to a mild groin strain, and it will be interesting to see if he can make a comeback for the second match of the series, scheduled at Lord's later tonight.