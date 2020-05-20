e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Experience of playing international cricket not enough,’ Gautam Gambhir lists qualities of successful coach

‘Experience of playing international cricket not enough,’ Gautam Gambhir lists qualities of successful coach

Gambhir feels one of the primary roles of a coach, especially in T20s should be to instil a positive mindset among cricketers.

cricket Updated: May 20, 2020 12:52 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
HIndustan Times, Delhi
Gautam Gambhir during his final Ranji Trophy season with Delhi
Gautam Gambhir during his final Ranji Trophy season with Delhi(PTI)
         

Gautam Gambhir believes that in order to become a successful coach, a person needs to fulfil criterias other than playing international cricket. The former opener, who represented India in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is, feels one of the primary roles of a coach, especially in the 20-over format should be to instil a positive mindset among cricketers.

“It’s not important that you have played a lot of cricket, for you to be a very successful coach – probably, that’s right for a selector, but not for a coach,” Gambhir said on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected Show. “Probably you can just have a different T20 batting coach, just for that particular format. It is really not true that someone who hasn’t played international cricket or who hasn’t played enough cricket, can’t become a successful coach.”

That said, Gambhir reckons it is important for a coach to realise the difference between making an impact and tinkering with a cricketer’s natural game. Instead, altering one’s technique or teaching up a batsman to play particular set of shots, Gambhir feels, is the worst thing that a coach can inadvertently do.

“What ultimately a coach does in a T20 format is frees your mindset and feeds your mindset and make you hit those goals and those big shots. No one teaches you how to hit a lap shot or a reverse lap shot, no coach can do that. If someone is trying to do that to a player, he is harming him more than actually making him a better player,” he pointed out.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In