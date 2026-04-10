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Experienced RCB meet Rajasthan Royals' exuberance of youth in a top-of-table clash; can Vaibhav Sooryavanshi be stopped?

IPL 2026, RR vs RCB: Experience meets fearless flair as two explosive batting units collide in Guwahati.

Updated on: Apr 10, 2026 12:00 pm IST
By HT Sports Desk
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The spotlight firmly shifts to a generational face-off as Virat Kohli and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi headline a high-voltage clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026. With both teams unbeaten so far, Friday’s encounter in Guwahati is more than just another league game; it’s an early battle for supremacy. While Kohli continues to be an omnipresent force at the top, carrying forward his evolving approach for a third straight season, Sooryavanshi has emerged as the tournament’s newest sensation. The young RR opener has captivated audiences with fearless strokeplay, taking on elite bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult with audacious ease. His aggressive starts, often marked by boundaries off the very first ball, have set the tone for Rajasthan’s explosive powerplays.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns Rahul Dravid chat into Jasprit Bumrah's reality; played the ball not the bowler

Rajasthan Royals and RCB to square off on Friday. (PTI)

RCB, the defending champions, arrive with momentum and confidence. Their 2025 triumph was built on exceptional away performances, as they won all seven matches on the road. This season, they’ve picked up right where they left off, registering commanding wins at home before heading into a challenging away stretch.

The contest, though, is not just about the two headline acts. Devdutt Padikkal has been in sublime touch at No.3 for RCB, blending classical technique with a remarkable strike rate of over 200. Meanwhile, RR’s top order, featuring Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel, has consistently delivered, forging three successive half-century opening stands alongside Sooryavanshi.

A key difference between the sides lies in the middle order. RCB’s firepower, led by Rajat Patidar and Tim David, has dominated the middle and death overs, topping six-hitting charts. Rajasthan, on the other hand, are yet to fully test their middle order, with skipper Riyan Parag often left with limited time at the crease due to the top order’s dominance.

 
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HT Sports Desk

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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Home / Cricket News / Experienced RCB meet Rajasthan Royals' exuberance of youth in a top-of-table clash; can Vaibhav Sooryavanshi be stopped?
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