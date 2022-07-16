Ex-Premier League football star drops epic three-word reaction to Babar Azam's viral tweet on Virat Kohli

Pakistan captain Babar Azam's recent tweet on Virat Kohli has gone viral all over social media with thousands reacting to the post which includes veteran cricketers, experts and even athletes from other sports. Amid Kohli's dip in form, Babar shared a heartwarming post for the former India skipper showing support to him but one of the responses to the viral tweet caught much attention. This was from a former Premier League football star who reacted to Babar's tweet with an epic three-word reaction.

The tweet was posted on Thursday evening moments after Kohli was dismissed for 16 off 25 in the second ODI against England at the Lord's where Rohit Sharma's team lost by 100 runs. Kohli was making a return to the side after missing out the series opener owing to a mild groin strain, and had begun his knock in fluent fashion before recklessly chasing the wider one from David Willey.

The dismissal extended Kohli's century drought by 77 innings across formats. He last reached the much-eluded three-figure mark back in November 23 of 2019, in the historic Pink Ball Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata where he had scored a match-winning knock of 136.

Babar, taking to Twitter post the dismissal, wrote, “This too shall pass. Stay strong.” Mighty impressed with Babar's act, former Premier League star Yannick Bolasie, who now plays for Turkish club Çaykur Rizespor, responded to it writing, "Legend! Love this."

Legend! Love this 👏🏿 — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) July 14, 2022

An evening later, Babar explained the reason behind his tweet for Kohli.

"As a player myself, I know you can go through such a phase (out of form) and I also know what a player goes through in such a phase. In those times, you need support. I just tweeted thinking that it will give just some support. He is one of the best players," Babar said before the start of Pakistan's Test series against Sri Lanka

"He is playing a lot of cricket and he knows how to come out of these situations. It takes time, if you back players, it will be really good," he added.

