India great's classy reply to Babar Azam's 'This too shall pass' tweet on Virat Kohli

Amid Virat Kohli's dip in form, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has come out in support of the former India captain on social media. Kohli returned to India's ODI side after recovering from mild groin strain, but managed to score only 16 off 25 balls. Shortly after the dismissal, Babar took to Twitter to share the post which immediately went viral and it drew a classy reaction for India's World Cup-winning all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

With the dismissal on Friday at the Lord's in India's defeat by 100 runs in the second ODI, Kohli has now gone 77 consecutive international innings without scoring a century. The last of his century came in the historic Pink Ball Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata en route to his match-winning knock of 136 runs.

On Thursday, after Kohli was dismissed chasing the wider delivery from David Willey, Babar tweeted, "This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli"

ALSO READ: Watch: Rohit Sharma interrupts reporter's question on Virat Kohli's form; 'Mujhe samajh mein nahi aata bhai…'

An evening later, Irfan reacted to the tweet writing, “But you will be remembered for this.”

But you will be remembered for this. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 15, 2022

On Friday, on the eve of the first Test against Sri Lanka, Babar explained the reason behind his tweet in the pre-match presser.

"As a player myself, I know you can go through such a phase (out of form) and I also know what a player goes through in such a phase. In those times, you need support. I just tweeted thinking that it will give just some support. He is one of the best players," Babar said during a press conference.

"He is playing a lot of cricket and he knows how to come out of these situations. It takes time, if you back players, it will be really good," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON