Faf du Plessis' candid confession on whether Virat Kohli's time is up: ‘…I wanted to leave when I was still on top’

Faf du Plessis has played a fair amount of cricket with Virat Kohli to understand what goes on in his mind – perhaps not as deeply as AB de Villiers, but certainly with insight. Having spent three years as Kohli's teammate at Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, and many more as his rival, du Plessis knows what it's like to be on the other side of the pitch. In February 2021, at the age of 36, du Plessis announced his retirement from Test cricket after representing South Africa in 69 matches. It was a calculated decision, driven by the demands of the game. With two T20 World Cups awaiting, du Plessis made the selfless choice to step away from Tests, dedicating his focus, energy, and commitment entirely to T20 internationals. Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli (L)(AFP)

Four years later, Kohli now finds himself in a similar uncharted territory. Runs have dried up, and more importantly, the once-immortal Virat Kohli is borderline resembling a walking wicket. While he continues to dominate as an imposing figure in ODIs, serious questions loom over his future in the game's longest format. Over the last five years, Kohli's Test average has plummeted to 30.72 – a stark contrast to his career average of 46.85. The decline is even more pronounced considering that until the end of 2019, Kohli was averaging over 50 across all three formats. This dramatic dip underscores the gravity of the situation for a player who once epitomised consistency and excellence.

Besides, coming off a dismal series against Australia, where he managed just 191 runs and was dismissed out caught behind in eight consecutive innings, the question looms large: Is it time for Kohli to step away from Test cricket? Adding to the weight of this dilemma is the irony of the situation as Kohli, once the torchbearer of Test cricket globally, now finds himself at a crossroads. India's next Test series is scheduled for June – a five-match tour of England. Will Kohli be part of that squad? Most likely, yes. But should he? Perhaps not, especially given the series starts shortly after the IPL, leaving little room for red-ball match preparation. In the coming months, the selectors may face mounting pressure to make tough decisions. Yet, as Du Plessis has pointed out, if anyone in the cricketing world has earned the right to decide their own fate, it is Kohli.

‘It’s different for every player': Du Plessis

"It's different for every player. Every player needs to answer that question himself. I remember when that time was for me, I remember for me, I didn't have the same hunger and drive for Test cricket anymore, and I felt at that stage it was definitely a good time to let new guys come in and also step into the T20 role. I wanted to do that when I felt I was still at the top of my game. That's very personal. No one can speak to you when that time is; as a player, you just know. I know someone like him; he is super motivated. He has gone through it all before, so he will know exactly what to do," he said in a select media interaction on the sidelines of the SA20 on Wednesday.

Captain of the Joburg Super Kings, Du Plessis is a walking example of the commitment required to give 100 percent every day, even after years of professional cricket. At 40, while retired from international cricket with South Africa, du Plessis remains a prominent figure in leagues worldwide. He began the year competing in the SA20 and is now set to play in the IPL 2025, where he will represent the Delhi Capitals – his fourth IPL franchise. Du Plessis was among 16 South African players sold at last November's IPL mega auction, a testament to his enduring value as a sought-after player in league cricket year-round.

At this stage of his career, his body demands greater attention to preparation and recovery, but du Plessis is showing no signs of slowing down and vows to carry on for as long as possible.

"For me, sitting at the moment, it doesn't feel like it's hard to motivate myself. I am up for another run, I think. As long as the drive is there, and you still perform at the top of your own game. I still certainly feel like that's exactly the same as when I played international cricket for the first time for South Africa. It comes from the mind; that's where it starts. I'm still hungry, I'm still strong. The rest follows. Then obviously, you've got to do the hard work – making sure that you are as fit as you can be. When you get older, you need to make sure you put in the work. Do all that you need to do on the field. So yeah, I think the drive is there," he said.