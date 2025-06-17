Faf du Plessis falls on his back, registers another low score in MLC; TSK fans baffled: 'Just because he's captain…'

Faf du Plessis once again failed to score big in the Major League Cricket 2025 and registered another low score while leading the Texas Super Kings. The former Proteas skipper has not been able to make a big impact with the bat in the initial phase of MLC this season, and on Tuesday, he was dismissed for just 7 against Seattle Orcas. Faf du Plessis was dismissed for 7 against Seattle Orcas.(X Image)

The 40-year-old had a sluggish start and was batting just 7 off 11 balls, and that's when West Indies paceman Obed McCoy took advantage of it and got the better of him. It was the fifth over of the innings, and McCoy stunned the veteran batter with a short ball as he faced to control his balance and even fell on his back while gloving it behind the stumps to Heinrich Klaasen.

It was Du Plessis's third back-to-back low score in the tournament. In the last two matches against MI New York and Los Angeles Knight Riders, he was dismissed for 18 and 8, respectively.

Earlier, Klaasen won the toss and opted to bowl first, but Du Plessis remained unfazed by his opponent's decision.

"Hopefully keep losing the toss but keep winning the game. It skids on better in the last 10 overs of the game. Marcus Stoinis is here after getting his visa. Need to use the momentum you have and not take it for granted, have to look after the basics and have to rock up with an attitude to perform," Du Plessis said at the toss.

TSK post a competitive 153/6

Meanwhile, despite the low scores of star openers Du Plessis (7) and Devon Conway (13), Texas Super Kings managed to post a competitive 153/6 on the scoreboard. Marcus Stoinis turned the tide in Texas' way by smashing four sixes during his quickfire 28-run knock off 12 balls. Shubham Ranjane also gave them a finishing touch with his short 18-run cameo, which was laced with a couple of sixes.

Harmeet Singh and Jasdeep Singh struck twice each for Seattle Orcas, while Obed McCoy and Waqar Salamkheil chipped in with a wicket apiece.

In their previous match, Afghanistan’s spin ace Noor Ahmad turned in a dazzling four-wicket performance, making sure his teammates’ batting efforts didn’t go to waste as the Texas Super Kings secured their second consecutive win with ease, defeating the Los Angeles Knight Riders by a commanding 57 runs in the fifth game of Major League Cricket at the Oakland Coliseum.