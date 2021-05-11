‘Fairness of selection; only the best gets picked’: Sourav Ganguly on India’s recent success in international cricket

Virat Kohli-led Indian Cricket Team has emerged as the cricketing powerhouse in recent times. Ever since international cricket resumed after the Covid-19 halt, Team India has been showcasing its excellence in both home and overseas conditions.

The Indian cricket team defeated Australia in their own backyard despite losing more than half of their top performers due to injuries. Once they returned home, they outclassed the visiting England side across all three formats. Now, they aim to continue the winning run in England where they haven’t won a Test series since 2007.

Meanwhile, former Indian captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has lauded India’s success in international cricket. In a recent interview with Sportstar, the BCCI chief highlighted several aspects that have made Team India stronger and dominant on the world map.

“The system is strong – domestic cricket, NCA (National Cricket Academy), coaches. The IPL is also a reason. Fairness of selection; only the best gets picked. There is transparency. The cricket system is robust. Four-day and T20 (cricket) are different, but the IPL does help. Gives confidence that you can play at this level. Talent is important and adjustment is not a problem,” said Ganguly.

Sourav Ganguly is known as one of the finest captains India ever played under. He had taken his team to remarkable heights including the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2003. Even now when the team doing exceptionally well under Kohli’s leadership, Ganguly is associated with it as the BCCI President.

“These are two different generations. This is a superb phase. We drew with Australia in Australia, beat England in England and Pakistan in Pakistan. Won in New Zealand, too. It was a glorious phase. This team is doing so well. I leave it at that. What happened in 2003, can’t be compared with 2021. I was involved both times – captain and now the BCCI president,” Ganguly said.