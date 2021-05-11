Home / Cricket / ‘Fairness of selection; only the best gets picked’: Sourav Ganguly on India’s recent success in international cricket
cricket

‘Fairness of selection; only the best gets picked’: Sourav Ganguly on India’s recent success in international cricket

After beating Australia in their backyard and thumping England on home soil, Team India now aims to continue the winning run in England where they haven’t won a Test series since 2007.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 11, 2021 08:26 AM IST
Former Indian cricketer and current BCCI (Board Of Control for Cricket in India) president Sourav Ganguly(REUTERS)

Virat Kohli-led Indian Cricket Team has emerged as the cricketing powerhouse in recent times. Ever since international cricket resumed after the Covid-19 halt, Team India has been showcasing its excellence in both home and overseas conditions.

The Indian cricket team defeated Australia in their own backyard despite losing more than half of their top performers due to injuries. Once they returned home, they outclassed the visiting England side across all three formats. Now, they aim to continue the winning run in England where they haven’t won a Test series since 2007.

ALSO READ| ‘It gives them the best all-round balance’: Rahul Dravid names India's spin combination for England Tests

Meanwhile, former Indian captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has lauded India’s success in international cricket. In a recent interview with Sportstar, the BCCI chief highlighted several aspects that have made Team India stronger and dominant on the world map.

“The system is strong – domestic cricket, NCA (National Cricket Academy), coaches. The IPL is also a reason. Fairness of selection; only the best gets picked. There is transparency. The cricket system is robust. Four-day and T20 (cricket) are different, but the IPL does help. Gives confidence that you can play at this level. Talent is important and adjustment is not a problem,” said Ganguly.

ALSO READ| India to tour Sri Lanka for three ODIs and three T20Is

Sourav Ganguly is known as one of the finest captains India ever played under. He had taken his team to remarkable heights including the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2003. Even now when the team doing exceptionally well under Kohli’s leadership, Ganguly is associated with it as the BCCI President.

“These are two different generations. This is a superb phase. We drew with Australia in Australia, beat England in England and Pakistan in Pakistan. Won in New Zealand, too. It was a glorious phase. This team is doing so well. I leave it at that. What happened in 2003, can’t be compared with 2021. I was involved both times – captain and now the BCCI president,” Ganguly said.

Virat Kohli-led Indian Cricket Team has emerged as the cricketing powerhouse in recent times. Ever since international cricket resumed after the Covid-19 halt, Team India has been showcasing its excellence in both home and overseas conditions.

The Indian cricket team defeated Australia in their own backyard despite losing more than half of their top performers due to injuries. Once they returned home, they outclassed the visiting England side across all three formats. Now, they aim to continue the winning run in England where they haven’t won a Test series since 2007.

ALSO READ| ‘It gives them the best all-round balance’: Rahul Dravid names India's spin combination for England Tests

Meanwhile, former Indian captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has lauded India’s success in international cricket. In a recent interview with Sportstar, the BCCI chief highlighted several aspects that have made Team India stronger and dominant on the world map.

“The system is strong – domestic cricket, NCA (National Cricket Academy), coaches. The IPL is also a reason. Fairness of selection; only the best gets picked. There is transparency. The cricket system is robust. Four-day and T20 (cricket) are different, but the IPL does help. Gives confidence that you can play at this level. Talent is important and adjustment is not a problem,” said Ganguly.

ALSO READ| India to tour Sri Lanka for three ODIs and three T20Is

Sourav Ganguly is known as one of the finest captains India ever played under. He had taken his team to remarkable heights including the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2003. Even now when the team doing exceptionally well under Kohli’s leadership, Ganguly is associated with it as the BCCI President.

“These are two different generations. This is a superb phase. We drew with Australia in Australia, beat England in England and Pakistan in Pakistan. Won in New Zealand, too. It was a glorious phase. This team is doing so well. I leave it at that. What happened in 2003, can’t be compared with 2021. I was involved both times – captain and now the BCCI president,” Ganguly said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sourav ganguly indian cricket team team india australia india tour of england england vs india england cricket team
TRENDING NEWS

Mama dog seems to have a problem with her ‘yellow puppy’. Watch

Cops dance to Enjaai Enjaami at Chennai station, get thumbs up from tweeple

When JRD Tata helped the future prez of India KR Narayanan to achieve his dream

Over 1.48 crore Olive Ridley turtles hatch in Odisha's Gahirmatha beach. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Covid-19 vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP