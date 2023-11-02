'Fan, ball boy, lifting the 2011 WC...': Sachin pens emotional note after Wankhede Stadium unveil India legend's statue

A statue of Sachin Tendulkar has been unveiled at the India legend's home ground Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, during the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup. The statue shows Tendulkar with his bat held high after a lofted drive, and was presented in front of the Sachin Tendulkar Stand at the same venue where India take on Sri Lanka in the ongoing World Cup.

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's being felicitated at the inauguration of his statue at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. (ICC Twitter)

The statue was inaugurated by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde. Tendulkar also won the 2011 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium, when India defeated Sri Lanka in the final. He also finished his career at the same venue, featuring in his 200th and final Test vs West Indies in 2013.

Taking to X, Sachin took a trip down memory lane and pointed out how his relationship with the Wankhede Stadium began as a fan, then as a ball boy and finally as a World Cup winner. He wrote, "This photo has a very special place in my heart. From being a 10-year-old boy who was sneaked into the North Stand with only 24 tickets for 25 eager fans, to having my statue unveiled at the iconic Wankhede, life has truly come full circle. I still remember our joyous chants, the camaraderie of that group, and the overwhelming support of the @NorthStandGang over the years. To think that I first stepped foot in Wankhede as a fan, then went on to be the ball boy in the '87 World Cup, lifted the 2011 World Cup, and played my last international game here – it is a journey words can't capture."

"This statue isn't just mine. It is a dedication to every non-striker, my cricket heroes, every teammate, every colleague, who stood by my side, for without them, this journey wouldn’t have been possible. Wankhede, and cricket, you've been very kind", he further added.

Considered by many to be the greatest batter of all time, Sachin is the all-time highest run-scorer in both ODI and TEst cricket, with more than 18000 and 15000 runs respectively. He also has the most man-of-the-match awards in international cricket.

