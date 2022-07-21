Watch: Fan braves rain, waits for two hours to meet Shreyas Iyer in West Indies, here's what happened next

An Indian cricket team fan braved the rains and waited for two hours to get a glimpse of her favourite players at Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday. Shizara, who claimed to be a big Shreyas Iyer fan, got the India batter's autograph in a miniature bat after India's first practice session on Wednesday. "I would have liked Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul but I will be going to Brian Lara Stadium to get those signatures," she said in a video posted by journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel. Top Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Jasprit Bumrah have been given a break from the three ODI series against the West Indies starting July 22 at the Queen's Park Oval In Port of Spain but except Kohli and Bumrah, all of them are slated to join the squad for the five-match T20I series slated to begin on July 29 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led India ODI squad was forced to practice indoors in their first training session ahead of the ODI series due to rain. It started to rain when India's team bus entered the stadium and continued to pour for close to two hours, leaving the players no choice but to use the indoor facilities.

Watch Video: Shreyas Iyer's fan waits for two hours to meet him in West Indies

In the optional training session, captain Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaiwad, Deepak Hooda, and Sanju Samson were seen sweating it out in the indoor nets. Among the bowlers, only Arshdeep Singh was seen rolling his arms over. The batters mostly batted against India's throwdown specialists under the watchful eyes of head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.

Iyer, who has been targetted with short-pitched deliveries of late, batted for the longest duration in the nets and most of it was against short ball. He also analised his batting with Rathour after the session.

The ODI series will be the perfect opportunity for the likes of Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Deepak Hooda to stake a claim in India's T20 World Cup squad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON