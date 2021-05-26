Fans ask Australia's Pat Cummins to name three batsmen in his Test XI, pacer lists Virat Kohli and 2 other modern stars

Cricket, as a sport, is fortunate to witness the greatness of numerous modern-day players. While the legends of the game have carved out a permanent place for themselves in the history books, the contemporary players are building a legacy of their own.

One such player, who is considered one of the greatest batsmen in the history of Indian cricket, especially, is Team India skipper Virat Kohli. His numbers are so marvelous that it is difficult to read them out in one breathe.

In 91 Tests, the right-hander has scored 7490 runs at a staggering average of 57.12. In ODIs, the batsman has amassed 12169 runs in 245 matches at an incredible average of 59.07. Even in the shortest format of the game, the T20Is, Kohli averages more than 50 (52.65). He's racked up 3159 runs in 90 matches. Overall, he has 70 international hundreds to his name, and he is only 32.

If you are a player of this stature, you are bound to feature in other current and former players' best playing XIs. Kohli, as he has in the past with several experts, finds a mention in Australia's premier fast bowler Pat Cummins' Test XI.

Cummins, who is currently quarantining in his hotel room in Sydney, following his arrival from the Maldives, has been very active on his YouTube channel recently. While he has mostly posted video blogs, or "vlogs", the speedster on Tuesday posted a video of the Question and Answer (Q&A) session with his fans.

When asked about the names of three batsmen he would pick in his playing XI, Cummins listed out New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, teammate Steve Smith, and Kohli.

"I would probably have Kane Williamson at No.3, Steve Smith at No.4, maybe Kohli at No.5. In any order, but I would have those three," said Cummins.

Cummins was last seen in action in IPL 2021. The Kolkata Knight Riders pacer, before the premature halt, was the side's top wicket-taker with 9 scalps in 7 matches. KKR was 7th in the points table.

Kohli was also last seen in IPL 2021 before the tournament was brought to a halt due to the Covid-19 crisis in India and an outbreak within multiple franchise bio-bubbles. While captaining the Royal Challengers of Bangalore (RCB), Kohli scored 198 runs in 7 matches. RCB was third in the standings.

Right-hander Kohli will next travel to England, along with the Indian team, for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and the subsequent five-match series against the host country.