'Nothing but it's India's loss': Fans lament Rahul Tripathi and Sanju Samson's snub from T20I squad vs SA

Despite yet another stellar season in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rahul Tripathi was not considered for India's T20I squad announced by BCCI on Sunday. The governing body announced a 18-member list, which featured the names of uncapped Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

However, Tripathi and Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson were the notable absentees. Soon after the announcement, fans took to Twitter to express their views on the omission of the duo, with most symphatising and fuming over the non-selection.

Here are the reactions:

Meanwhile senior pros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli has been rested for the white-ball series and KL Rahul will be leading the unit.

Apart from the duo, premier seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have also been given a breather against South Africa to concentrate on the tour of England, where India will play three T20Is and two ODIs.

Besides, India are scheduled to play two T20Is against Ireland on June 26 and 28, the squad for which is yet to be released.

India's T20I squad vs South Africa: KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

