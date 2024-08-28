Fantasy 11 Prediction – CPL 2024 – Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons will be playing in their debut season of Caribbean Premier League. In the opener of the 2024 edition of the tournament they will meet the 2021 edition winners St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The Falcons are replacing Jamaica Tallawahs in the league this season. Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis – CPL 2024 – Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots(AP)

LAST 5 MATCHES

FALCONS: NA

PATRIOTS: L L L W L

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR BARBUDA FALCONS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS

BARBUDA FALCONS likely XI

Batters: Fakhar Zaman, Brandon King

Allrounders: Roshon Primus, Imad Wasim, Shamar Springer

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings, Jahmar Hamilton

Bowlers: Mohammed Amir, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Kelvin Pitman

NEVIS PATRIOTS likely XI

Batters: Tristan Stubbs, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford

Allrounders: Sikandar Raza, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher, Joshua Da Silva

Bowlers: Ashmead Nedd, Anrich Nortje, Veerasammy Permaul

Statistical Performance (Barbuda Falcons)

Brandon King

Brandon King has been a significant player in the Caribbean Premier League. Over 70 innings, he has amassed 1,778 runs at an average of 28.67, maintaining a strike rate of 132.88. His impressive record includes 11 half-centuries and two centuries.

BRANDON KING IN CPL

INNINGS - 70

RUNS - 1778

AVERAGE – 28.67

STRIKE RATE – 132.88

50s/100s – 11/2

2. Imad Wasim

Imad Wasim has made a strong impact in the Caribbean Premier League. In 52 innings, he has taken 61 wickets at a remarkable strike rate of 18.26 and an economy rate of just 6.20. His bowling average stands at 18.88, reflecting his consistency and effectiveness.

IMAD WASIM IN CPL

INNINGS - 52

WICKETS - 61

STRIKE RATE – 18.26

ECONOMY RATE – 6.20

AVERAGE – 18.88

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Barbuda Falcons)

1. Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Amir is a hot pick for the Falcons, with impressive stats in the Caribbean Premier League. Over 28 innings, he has claimed 43 wickets at an outstanding average of 14.39 and a strike rate of 13.27. He has also recorded one instance of taking four or more wickets in an innings, making him a formidable bowler for the Falcons.

2. Fabian Allen

Fabian Allen has been a key player in the Caribbean Premier League and the debutant Falcons would benefit from his all-round abilities. In CPL, Allen has scored 737 runs and picked 29 wickets.

Statistical Performance (Nevis Patriots)

1. Andre Fletcher

Andre Fletcher has been a consistent performer in the Caribbean Premier League. In 105 innings, he has scored 2,817 runs at an average of 29.65 and a strike rate of 119.46. Fletcher's contributions include 16 half-centuries, showcasing his reliability at the top of the order.

ANDRE FLETCHER IN CPL

INNINGS - 105

RUNS - 2817

AVERAGE – 29.65

STRIKE RATE – 119.46

50s/100s – 16/0

2. Veerasammy Permaul

Veerasammy Permaul has proven his worth in the CPL, taking 48 wickets in 66 innings. He maintains a strike rate of 28.06 and an economy rate of 6.74, with a bowling average of 31.56, making him a dependable option in the bowling attack.

VEERASAMMY PERMAUL IN CPL

INNINGS - 66

WICKETS - 48

STRIKE RATE – 28.06

ECONOMY RATE – 6.74

AVERAGE – 31.56

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Nevis Patriots)

1. Sherfane Rutherford

Sherfane Rutherford stands out as a hot pick for the Patriots. In the Caribbean Premier League, he has played 46 innings, scoring 935 runs at an average of 25.27 with a strike rate of 132.43. He has crossed the fifty-run mark six times, showcasing his potential as a key player for the Patriots.

2. Evin Lewis

Evin Lewis is one of the top run-scorers in the Caribbean Premier League, where he has amassed 2431 runs in 96 matches at a strike rate of 142.33, including once century and 17 fifties.

Team Head to Head

Falcons and Patriots have never played a match against each other before, while the opener of CPL 2024 would be the first encounter between the two teams.

Venue and Pitch

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound, Antigua has hosted only six matches in the Caribbean Premier League. The average first innings score in CPL at this venue is 143 and in the second innings it is 127. The highest score in the CPL at this venue is 179 and the lowest score is 76. The toss win to match win percentage is 50%.

MATCH PREDICTION

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are favourites to win the match because of their experience in the league. While for the Falcons, this would be their debut season in the CPL. Patriots have 80% chance to win the match.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher (C)

Batters: Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Brandon King, Tristan Stubbs

Allrounders: Kyle Mayers, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir (VC), Fabian Allen, Veerasammy Permaul, Anrich Nortje

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Fakhar Zaman

BOWLER – Hayden Walsh

ALL-ROUNDER – Sikandar Raza