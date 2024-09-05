Fantasy 11 Prediction – CPL 2024 – St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals
Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis – CPL 2024 – St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots would be under pressure to bounce back in CPL 2024 after having lost three matches out of four. On the other hand, Barbados Royals look in solid form and have registered a win in their opening game this season so far.
LAST 5 MATCHES
PATRIOTS: L W L L L
ROYALS: W L L L W
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR NEVIS PATRIOTS AND BARBADOS ROYALS
NEVIS PATRIOTS likely XI
Batters: Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Mikyle Louis
Allrounders: Kyle Mayers, Odean Smith, Ryan John, Josh Clarkson
Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher
Bowlers: Veerasammy Permaul, Anrich Nortje, Mohammad Mohsin
BARBADOS ROYALS likely XI
Batters: Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks
Allrounders: Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder, Nyeem Young, Dunith Wellalage
Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock
Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy
Statistical Performance (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots)
- Andre Fletcher
Andre Fletcher has been one of the leading run-scorer in the Caribbean Premier League. In 109 innings, he has scored 2924 runs with an average of 29.53 and a strike rate of 121.27. He has scored 17 half-centuries in the tournament.
ANDRE FLETCHER IN CPL
INNINGS - 109
RUNS - 2924
AVERAGE – 29.53
STRIKE RATE – 121.27
50s/100s – 17/0
2. Veerasammy Permaul
Veerasammy Permaul’s CPL performance includes 67 innings, taking 49 wickets with a strike rate of 27.73, an impressive economy rate of 6.75, and an average of 31.20.
VEERASAMMY PERMAUL IN CPL
INNINGS - 67
WICKETS - 49
STRIKE RATE – 27.73
ECONOMY RATE – 6.75
AVERAGE – 31.20
Players Who Can Make a Difference (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots)
1. Kyle Mayers
Kyle Mayers has scored 1275 runs in 69 innings at an average of 20.90 and a strike rate of 124.39, including seven fifties.
2. Evin Lewis
Evin Lewis has hit top form for the Patriots this season by scoring 171 runs in four matches including a century.
Statistical Performance (Barbados Royals)
1. Quinton de Kock
Quinton de Kock has made an impact in the Caribbean Premier League. In just eight innings, he has scored 308 runs at a remarkable average of 61.60 and a strike rate of 141.93, including three fifties.
QUINTON DE KOCK IN CPL
INNINGS - 8
RUNS - 308
AVERAGE – 61.60
STRIKE RATE – 141.93
50s/100s – 3/0
2. Obed McCoy
Obed McCoy has proven to be a consistent bowler in the CPL. In 42 innings, he has taken 49 wickets with a strike rate of 16.89, an economy rate of 8.71, and a bowling average of 24.53.
OBED MCCOY IN CPL
INNINGS - 42
WICKETS - 49
STRIKE RATE – 16.89
ECONOMY RATE – 8.71
AVERAGE – 24.53
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Barbados Royals)
1. Maheesh Theekshana
Maheesh Theekshana in one innings this season has taken two wickets. His variations and ability to pick wickets makes him best-suited in the format.
2. Jason Holder
Jason Holder would be a crucial player in the Royals lineup because of his allround skills. In CPL, he has picked 89 wickets in 93 matches.
Team Head to Head
VO 4: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Royals have played five matches against each other, with the Royals winning four games and Patriots one.
PATRIOTS V ROYALS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
Matches: 4
Patriots Won: 1
Royals Won: 4
No Result: 0
Venue and Pitch
The Warner Park at Basseterre, St Kitts has hosted 12 T20 Internationals. The average first innings score in T20Is at this venue is 133 and in the second innings it is 112. The highest score in T20Is at this venue is 182 and the lowest score is 45. The toss win to match win percentage is 41.67%.
MATCH PREDICTION
Barbados Royals would be favourites in the match against the Patriots because of a commanding head-to-head record. They have 80% chance to win the match.
Fantasy XI
Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher (C), Quinton de Kock
Batters: Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford
Allrounders: Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder
Bowlers: Obed McCoy (VC), Veerasammy Permaul, Anrich Nortje, Maheesh Theekshana
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Shamarh Brooks
BOWLER – Naveen-ul-Haq
ALL-ROUNDER – Odean Smith