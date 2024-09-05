Fantasy 11 Prediction – CPL 2024 – St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots would be under pressure to bounce back in CPL 2024 after having lost three matches out of four. On the other hand, Barbados Royals look in solid form and have registered a win in their opening game this season so far. Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis – CPL 2024 – St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals(Getty Images)

LAST 5 MATCHES

PATRIOTS: L W L L L

ROYALS: W L L L W

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR NEVIS PATRIOTS AND BARBADOS ROYALS

NEVIS PATRIOTS likely XI

Batters: Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Mikyle Louis

Allrounders: Kyle Mayers, Odean Smith, Ryan John, Josh Clarkson

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher

Bowlers: Veerasammy Permaul, Anrich Nortje, Mohammad Mohsin

BARBADOS ROYALS likely XI

Batters: Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks

Allrounders: Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder, Nyeem Young, Dunith Wellalage

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy

Statistical Performance (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots)

Andre Fletcher

Andre Fletcher has been one of the leading run-scorer in the Caribbean Premier League. In 109 innings, he has scored 2924 runs with an average of 29.53 and a strike rate of 121.27. He has scored 17 half-centuries in the tournament.

ANDRE FLETCHER IN CPL

INNINGS - 109

RUNS - 2924

AVERAGE – 29.53

STRIKE RATE – 121.27

50s/100s – 17/0

2. Veerasammy Permaul

Veerasammy Permaul’s CPL performance includes 67 innings, taking 49 wickets with a strike rate of 27.73, an impressive economy rate of 6.75, and an average of 31.20.

VEERASAMMY PERMAUL IN CPL

INNINGS - 67

WICKETS - 49

STRIKE RATE – 27.73

ECONOMY RATE – 6.75

AVERAGE – 31.20

Players Who Can Make a Difference (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots)

1. Kyle Mayers

Kyle Mayers has scored 1275 runs in 69 innings at an average of 20.90 and a strike rate of 124.39, including seven fifties.

2. Evin Lewis

Evin Lewis has hit top form for the Patriots this season by scoring 171 runs in four matches including a century.

Statistical Performance (Barbados Royals)

1. Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock has made an impact in the Caribbean Premier League. In just eight innings, he has scored 308 runs at a remarkable average of 61.60 and a strike rate of 141.93, including three fifties.

QUINTON DE KOCK IN CPL

INNINGS - 8

RUNS - 308

AVERAGE – 61.60

STRIKE RATE – 141.93

50s/100s – 3/0

2. Obed McCoy

Obed McCoy has proven to be a consistent bowler in the CPL. In 42 innings, he has taken 49 wickets with a strike rate of 16.89, an economy rate of 8.71, and a bowling average of 24.53.

OBED MCCOY IN CPL

INNINGS - 42

WICKETS - 49

STRIKE RATE – 16.89

ECONOMY RATE – 8.71

AVERAGE – 24.53

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Barbados Royals)

1. Maheesh Theekshana

Maheesh Theekshana in one innings this season has taken two wickets. His variations and ability to pick wickets makes him best-suited in the format.

2. Jason Holder

Jason Holder would be a crucial player in the Royals lineup because of his allround skills. In CPL, he has picked 89 wickets in 93 matches.

Team Head to Head

VO 4: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Royals have played five matches against each other, with the Royals winning four games and Patriots one.

PATRIOTS V ROYALS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Matches: 4

Patriots Won: 1

Royals Won: 4

No Result: 0

Venue and Pitch

The Warner Park at Basseterre, St Kitts has hosted 12 T20 Internationals. The average first innings score in T20Is at this venue is 133 and in the second innings it is 112. The highest score in T20Is at this venue is 182 and the lowest score is 45. The toss win to match win percentage is 41.67%.

MATCH PREDICTION

Barbados Royals would be favourites in the match against the Patriots because of a commanding head-to-head record. They have 80% chance to win the match.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher (C), Quinton de Kock

Batters: Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford

Allrounders: Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Obed McCoy (VC), Veerasammy Permaul, Anrich Nortje, Maheesh Theekshana

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Shamarh Brooks

BOWLER – Naveen-ul-Haq

ALL-ROUNDER – Odean Smith