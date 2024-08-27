Fantasy 11 Prediction – Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 – Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangaluru Dragons
Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis – Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 – Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangaluru Dragons
Bengaluru Blasters will meet Mangaluru Dragons in their last league game of Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 on Thursday. Blasters are the table-toppers with 12 points and have already booked their place in the semis. On the other hand, with one win, Dragons are at the bottom of the points tally.
NOTE: All stats updated till Match 24 of Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024
LAST 5 MATCHES
BENGALURU BLASTERS: L W T W W
MANGALURU DRAGONS: NR L L L L
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR BENGALURU BLASTERS AND MANGALURU DRAGONS
BENGALURU BLASTERS likely XI
Batters: LR Chethan, Mayank Agarwal, Bhuvan Raju, Aniruddha Joshi
Allrounders: Gneshwar Naveen, Kranthi Kumar
Wicketkeeper: Shivkumar Rakshith, Suraj Ahuja
Bowlers: Shubhang Hegde, Mohsin Khan, Lavish Kaushal
MANGALURU DRAGONS likely XI
Batters: Rohan Patil, Tushar Singh, Lochan Gowda, Nikin Jose
Allrounders: Shreyas Gopal, Macneil Noronha
Wicketkeeper: Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Sagar Solanki
Bowlers: Dheeraj Gowda, Abhilash Shetty, Paras Arya
Statistical Performance (Bengaluru Blasters)
- LR Chethan
LR Chethan has been a standout performer in the Maharaja Trophy 2024. In eight innings, he has scored 282 runs, averaging 35.25. With a strike rate of 144.61, he has played some aggressive knocks, including two half-centuries.
LR CHETHAN IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024
INNINGS - 8
RUNS - 282
AVERAGE – 35.25
STRIKE RATE – 144.61
50s/100s – 2/0
2. Shubhang Hegde
Shubhang Hegde has been a crucial bowler in the Maharaja Trophy 2024 for the Blasters. Over eight innings, he has taken 11 wickets, boasting a strike rate of 14.54. His economy rate is an impressive 7.42, with a bowling average of 18.00.
SHUBHANG HEGDE IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024
INNINGS - 8
WICKETS - 11
STRIKE RATE – 14.54
ECONOMY RATE – 7.42
AVERAGE – 18.00
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Bengaluru Blasters)
1. Mayank Agarwal
Mayank Agarwal has been a solid performer in the Maharaja Trophy 2024. In seven innings, he has scored 164 runs at an average of 27.33, with a strike rate of 143.85. He has one fifty-plus score to his name, making him a key player to watch.
2. Lavish Kaushal
Lavish Kaushal has been one of the leading wicket-takers in Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024, having claimed 13 wickets in eight matches.
Statistical Performance (Mangaluru Dragons)
1. Nikin Jose
Nikin Jose has shown consistency in the Maharaja Trophy 2024. In seven innings, he has scored 209 runs at an average of 34.83. His strike rate of 126.66 reflects his steady approach, and he has also registered two half-centuries.
NIKIN JOSE IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024
INNINGS - 7
RUNS - 209
AVERAGE – 34.83
STRIKE RATE – 126.66
50s/100s – 2/0
2. Abhilash Shetty
Abhilash Shetty has been impactful with the ball in the Maharaja Trophy 2024. In eight innings, he has claimed 11 wickets at a strike rate of 14.72.
ABHILASH SHETTY IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024
INNINGS - 8
WICKETS - 11
STRIKE RATE – 14.72
ECONOMY RATE – 8.07
AVERAGE – 19.81
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Mangaluru Dragons)
1. Shreyas Gopal
Shreyas Gopal has shown his all-round abilities in the Maharaja Trophy 2024. In eight innings, he has taken six wickets, has also made handy contributions with the bat.
2. Macneil Noronha
Macneil Noronha is a key player in the Dragons lineup because of his all-round ability, having scored 156 runs in eight matches and also chipped in with three wickets this season.
Team Head to Head
Both teams have played three matches against each other in Maharaja T20 Trophy, with the Dragons having won twice and Blasters once.
BLASTERS V DRAGONS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
Matches: 3
Dragons Won: 2
Blasters Won: 1
No Result: 0
Venue and Pitch
M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host all the matches of the 2024 season of Maharaja T20 Trophy. The average first innings score at this venue so far in the season is 162 and in the second innings it is 143. The highest score in Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 so far at this venue is 226 and the lowest score is 51.
MATCH PREDICTION
The table-toppers Bengaluru Blasters are clear favourites against a struggling Mangaluru Dragons. Blasters have a 80% chance to win the match.
Fantasy XI
Wicketkeeper: Krishnamurthy Siddharth
Batters: LR Chethan (C), Mayank Agarwal, Nikin Jose
Allrounders: Shreyas Gopal, Kranthi Kumar, Macneil Noronha
Bowlers: Shubhang Hegde (VC), Abhilash Shetty, Lavish Kaushal, Paras Arya
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Rohan Patil
BOWLER – Mohsin Khan
ALL-ROUNDER – Gneshwar Naveen