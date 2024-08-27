Fantasy 11 Prediction – Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 – Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangaluru Dragons

Bengaluru Blasters will meet Mangaluru Dragons in their last league game of Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 on Thursday. Blasters are the table-toppers with 12 points and have already booked their place in the semis. On the other hand, with one win, Dragons are at the bottom of the points tally. Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis – Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 – Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangaluru Dragons(Maharaja T20 Trophy)

NOTE: All stats updated till Match 24 of Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024

LAST 5 MATCHES

BENGALURU BLASTERS: L W T W W

MANGALURU DRAGONS: NR L L L L

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR BENGALURU BLASTERS AND MANGALURU DRAGONS

BENGALURU BLASTERS likely XI

Batters: LR Chethan, Mayank Agarwal, Bhuvan Raju, Aniruddha Joshi

Allrounders: Gneshwar Naveen, Kranthi Kumar

Wicketkeeper: Shivkumar Rakshith, Suraj Ahuja

Bowlers: Shubhang Hegde, Mohsin Khan, Lavish Kaushal

MANGALURU DRAGONS likely XI

Batters: Rohan Patil, Tushar Singh, Lochan Gowda, Nikin Jose

Allrounders: Shreyas Gopal, Macneil Noronha

Wicketkeeper: Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Sagar Solanki

Bowlers: Dheeraj Gowda, Abhilash Shetty, Paras Arya

Statistical Performance (Bengaluru Blasters)

LR Chethan

LR Chethan has been a standout performer in the Maharaja Trophy 2024. In eight innings, he has scored 282 runs, averaging 35.25. With a strike rate of 144.61, he has played some aggressive knocks, including two half-centuries.

LR CHETHAN IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024

INNINGS - 8

RUNS - 282

AVERAGE – 35.25

STRIKE RATE – 144.61

50s/100s – 2/0

2. Shubhang Hegde

Shubhang Hegde has been a crucial bowler in the Maharaja Trophy 2024 for the Blasters. Over eight innings, he has taken 11 wickets, boasting a strike rate of 14.54. His economy rate is an impressive 7.42, with a bowling average of 18.00.

SHUBHANG HEGDE IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024

INNINGS - 8

WICKETS - 11

STRIKE RATE – 14.54

ECONOMY RATE – 7.42

AVERAGE – 18.00

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Bengaluru Blasters)

1. Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal has been a solid performer in the Maharaja Trophy 2024. In seven innings, he has scored 164 runs at an average of 27.33, with a strike rate of 143.85. He has one fifty-plus score to his name, making him a key player to watch.

2. Lavish Kaushal

Lavish Kaushal has been one of the leading wicket-takers in Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024, having claimed 13 wickets in eight matches.

Statistical Performance (Mangaluru Dragons)

1. Nikin Jose

Nikin Jose has shown consistency in the Maharaja Trophy 2024. In seven innings, he has scored 209 runs at an average of 34.83. His strike rate of 126.66 reflects his steady approach, and he has also registered two half-centuries.

NIKIN JOSE IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024

INNINGS - 7

RUNS - 209

AVERAGE – 34.83

STRIKE RATE – 126.66

50s/100s – 2/0

2. Abhilash Shetty

Abhilash Shetty has been impactful with the ball in the Maharaja Trophy 2024. In eight innings, he has claimed 11 wickets at a strike rate of 14.72.

ABHILASH SHETTY IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024

INNINGS - 8

WICKETS - 11

STRIKE RATE – 14.72

ECONOMY RATE – 8.07

AVERAGE – 19.81

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Mangaluru Dragons)

1. Shreyas Gopal

Shreyas Gopal has shown his all-round abilities in the Maharaja Trophy 2024. In eight innings, he has taken six wickets, has also made handy contributions with the bat.

2. Macneil Noronha

Macneil Noronha is a key player in the Dragons lineup because of his all-round ability, having scored 156 runs in eight matches and also chipped in with three wickets this season.

Team Head to Head

Both teams have played three matches against each other in Maharaja T20 Trophy, with the Dragons having won twice and Blasters once.

BLASTERS V DRAGONS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Matches: 3

Dragons Won: 2

Blasters Won: 1

No Result: 0

Venue and Pitch

M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host all the matches of the 2024 season of Maharaja T20 Trophy. The average first innings score at this venue so far in the season is 162 and in the second innings it is 143. The highest score in Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 so far at this venue is 226 and the lowest score is 51.

MATCH PREDICTION

The table-toppers Bengaluru Blasters are clear favourites against a struggling Mangaluru Dragons. Blasters have a 80% chance to win the match.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Krishnamurthy Siddharth

Batters: LR Chethan (C), Mayank Agarwal, Nikin Jose

Allrounders: Shreyas Gopal, Kranthi Kumar, Macneil Noronha

Bowlers: Shubhang Hegde (VC), Abhilash Shetty, Lavish Kaushal, Paras Arya

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Rohan Patil

BOWLER – Mohsin Khan

ALL-ROUNDER – Gneshwar Naveen