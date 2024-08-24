Fantasy 11 Prediction – Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 - Mangaluru Dragons vs Shivamogga Lions
Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis – Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 - Mangaluru Dragons vs Shivamogga Lions
Mangaluru Dragons and Shivamogga Lions are languishing at the bottom of the points table of Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024. Shivamogga have remained winless this season after six matches while the Dragons have won just one match. In an earlier fixture this season between the two teams, the Dragons had edged out Shivamogga.
NOTE: All stats updated till Match 18 of Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024
LAST 5 MATCHES
MANGALURU DRAGONS: W L NR L L
SHIVAMOGGA LIONS: L L L L L
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR MANGALURU DRAGONS AND SHIVAMOGGA LIONS
MANGALURU DRAGONS likely XI
Batters: Rohan Patil, Nikin Jose, Lochan Gowda, Tushar Singh
Allrounders: Macneil Noronha, Shreyas Gopal, Pranav Bhatia
Wicketkeeper: Krishnamurthy Siddharth
Bowlers: MB Darshan, Abhilash Shetty, Paras Arya
SHIVAMOGGA LIONS likely XI
Batters: Abhinav Manohar, S Shivaraj
Allrounders: Rohan Naveen, D Ashok, Bharath Dhuri
Wicketkeeper: Bangalore Mohith, Nihal Ullal, Dheeraj Mohan
Bowlers: Hardik Raj, HS Sharath, Vasuki Koushik
Statistical Performance (Mangaluru Dragons)
- K Siddharth
In the Maharaja Trophy 2024, K Siddharth has shown consistency with the bat. In 5 innings, he has scored 174 runs at an average of 43.50 and a strike rate of 150.00, including one half-century.
K SIDDHARTH IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024
INNINGS - 5
RUNS - 174
AVERAGE – 43.50
STRIKE RATE – 150.00
50s/100s – 1/0
2. Abhilash Shetty
Abhilash Shetty has been a key bowler for Mangaluru Dragons in the Maharaja Trophy 2024. In six innings, he has taken nine wickets with an impressive strike rate of 14.00, an economy rate of 8.33, and an average of 19.44.
ABHILASH SHETTY IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024
INNINGS - 6
WICKETS - 9
STRIKE RATE – 14.00
ECONOMY RATE – 8.33
AVERAGE – 19.44
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Mangaluru Dragons)
1. Nikin Jose
In the Maharaja Trophy 2024, Nikin Jose has scored 152 runs in five innings at an average of 38.00 and a strike rate of 119.68, including a fifty.
2. Macneil Noronha
Macneil Noronha has been handy with both bat and ball this season, contributing with 136 runs and also chipping in with three wickets.
Statistical Performance (Shivamogga Lions)
1. Abhinav Manohar
Abhinav Manohar has been in exceptional form in the Maharaja Trophy 2024. In six innings, he has scored 259 runs at a remarkable average of 64.75 and a strike rate of 175.00, with three half-centuries to his name.
ABHINAV MANOHAR IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024
INNINGS - 6
RUNS - 259
AVERAGE – 64.75
STRIKE RATE – 175.00
50s/100s – 3/0
2. HS Sharath
HS Sharath has been the leading wicket-taker for Shivammoga Lions in the Maharaja Trophy 2024. In three innings, he has taken four wickets at a strike rate of 11.00.
HS SHARATH IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024
INNINGS - 3
WICKETS - 4
STRIKE RATE – 11.00
ECONOMY RATE – 9.54
AVERAGE – 17.50
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Shivamogga Lions)
1. Hardik Raj
For Shivamogga, Hardik Raj has been brilliant this season. He has scored 128 runs in four innings at an average of 32.00 and a strike rate of 175.34, with one fifty to his credit.
2. D Ashok
A lot would be expected from D Ashok as an allrounder in the Shivamogga lineup. In the last match, his first this season, Ashok did well by scoring a handy 15 runs and picked up a wicket.
Team Head to Head
Both teams have played three matches against each other in Maharaja T20 Trophy, with the Dragons winning twice and Shivamogga once.
DRAGONS V SHIVAMOGGA - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
Matches: 3
Dragons Won: 2
Shivamogga Won: 1
No Result: 0
Venue and Pitch
M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host all the matches of the 2024 season of Maharaja T20 Trophy. The average first innings score at this venue so far in the season is 160 and in the second innings it is 137. The highest score in Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 so far at this venue is 226 and the lowest score is 51.
MATCH PREDICTION
Mangaluru Dragons have already beaten Shivamogga Lions in an earlier fixture this season. Dragons have an edge and would have 70% chance to win the match.
Fantasy XI
Wicketkeeper: Krishnamurthy Siddharth
Batters: Nikin Jose, Abhinav Manohar (C), Lochan Gowda
Allrounders: Shreyas Gopal, Macneil Noronha, D Ashok
Bowlers: Hardik Raj, Abhilash Shetty (VC), HS Sharath, MB Darshan
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Tushar Singh
BOWLER – Paras Arya
ALL-ROUNDER – Rohan Naveen