Fantasy 11 Prediction – Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 - Mangaluru Dragons vs Shivamogga Lions

Mangaluru Dragons and Shivamogga Lions are languishing at the bottom of the points table of Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024. Shivamogga have remained winless this season after six matches while the Dragons have won just one match. In an earlier fixture this season between the two teams, the Dragons had edged out Shivamogga. Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis – Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 - Mangaluru Dragons vs Shivamogga Lions(KSCA)

NOTE: All stats updated till Match 18 of Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024

LAST 5 MATCHES

MANGALURU DRAGONS: W L NR L L

SHIVAMOGGA LIONS: L L L L L

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR MANGALURU DRAGONS AND SHIVAMOGGA LIONS

MANGALURU DRAGONS likely XI

Batters: Rohan Patil, Nikin Jose, Lochan Gowda, Tushar Singh

Allrounders: Macneil Noronha, Shreyas Gopal, Pranav Bhatia

Wicketkeeper: Krishnamurthy Siddharth

Bowlers: MB Darshan, Abhilash Shetty, Paras Arya

SHIVAMOGGA LIONS likely XI

Batters: Abhinav Manohar, S Shivaraj

Allrounders: Rohan Naveen, D Ashok, Bharath Dhuri

Wicketkeeper: Bangalore Mohith, Nihal Ullal, Dheeraj Mohan

Bowlers: Hardik Raj, HS Sharath, Vasuki Koushik

Statistical Performance (Mangaluru Dragons)

K Siddharth

In the Maharaja Trophy 2024, K Siddharth has shown consistency with the bat. In 5 innings, he has scored 174 runs at an average of 43.50 and a strike rate of 150.00, including one half-century.

K SIDDHARTH IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024

INNINGS - 5

RUNS - 174

AVERAGE – 43.50

STRIKE RATE – 150.00

50s/100s – 1/0

2. Abhilash Shetty

Abhilash Shetty has been a key bowler for Mangaluru Dragons in the Maharaja Trophy 2024. In six innings, he has taken nine wickets with an impressive strike rate of 14.00, an economy rate of 8.33, and an average of 19.44.

ABHILASH SHETTY IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024

INNINGS - 6

WICKETS - 9

STRIKE RATE – 14.00

ECONOMY RATE – 8.33

AVERAGE – 19.44

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Mangaluru Dragons)

1. Nikin Jose

In the Maharaja Trophy 2024, Nikin Jose has scored 152 runs in five innings at an average of 38.00 and a strike rate of 119.68, including a fifty.

2. Macneil Noronha

Macneil Noronha has been handy with both bat and ball this season, contributing with 136 runs and also chipping in with three wickets.

Statistical Performance (Shivamogga Lions)

1. Abhinav Manohar

Abhinav Manohar has been in exceptional form in the Maharaja Trophy 2024. In six innings, he has scored 259 runs at a remarkable average of 64.75 and a strike rate of 175.00, with three half-centuries to his name.

ABHINAV MANOHAR IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024

INNINGS - 6

RUNS - 259

AVERAGE – 64.75

STRIKE RATE – 175.00

50s/100s – 3/0

2. HS Sharath

HS Sharath has been the leading wicket-taker for Shivammoga Lions in the Maharaja Trophy 2024. In three innings, he has taken four wickets at a strike rate of 11.00.

HS SHARATH IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024

INNINGS - 3

WICKETS - 4

STRIKE RATE – 11.00

ECONOMY RATE – 9.54

AVERAGE – 17.50

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Shivamogga Lions)

1. Hardik Raj

For Shivamogga, Hardik Raj has been brilliant this season. He has scored 128 runs in four innings at an average of 32.00 and a strike rate of 175.34, with one fifty to his credit.

2. D Ashok

A lot would be expected from D Ashok as an allrounder in the Shivamogga lineup. In the last match, his first this season, Ashok did well by scoring a handy 15 runs and picked up a wicket.

Team Head to Head

Both teams have played three matches against each other in Maharaja T20 Trophy, with the Dragons winning twice and Shivamogga once.

DRAGONS V SHIVAMOGGA - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Matches: 3

Dragons Won: 2

Shivamogga Won: 1

No Result: 0

Venue and Pitch

M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host all the matches of the 2024 season of Maharaja T20 Trophy. The average first innings score at this venue so far in the season is 160 and in the second innings it is 137. The highest score in Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 so far at this venue is 226 and the lowest score is 51.

MATCH PREDICTION

Mangaluru Dragons have already beaten Shivamogga Lions in an earlier fixture this season. Dragons have an edge and would have 70% chance to win the match.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Krishnamurthy Siddharth

Batters: Nikin Jose, Abhinav Manohar (C), Lochan Gowda

Allrounders: Shreyas Gopal, Macneil Noronha, D Ashok

Bowlers: Hardik Raj, Abhilash Shetty (VC), HS Sharath, MB Darshan

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Tushar Singh

BOWLER – Paras Arya

ALL-ROUNDER – Rohan Naveen