Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis - West Indies vs South Africa, 1st T20I
West Indies will clash with South Africa in the opener of the three-match T20I series at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba in Trinidad later tonight. West Indies are ranked fourth in the ICC T20I Rankings whereas South Africa are one place behind at number 5. While the hosts will be led by Rovman Powell, South Africa will be captained by Aiden Markram.
LAST 5 MATCHES
WEST INDIES - W W L W L
SOUTH AFRICA - W W W W L
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR WEST INDIES & SOUTH AFRICA
West Indies will boast of the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell while the bowling will be led by Akeal Hosein. South Africa's batting line-up comprises Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs and Rassie van der Dussen amongst others.
WEST INDIES likely XI
Batters: Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford
Allrounders: Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen
Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope
Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Obed McCoy
SOUTH AFRICA likely XI
Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith
Allrounders: Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder
Wicketkeeper: Donovan Ferreira
Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Kwena Maphaka
Statistical Performance (West Indies)
1. ROVMAN POWELL
Rovman Powell is a powerhouse in T20I cricket with an aggregate of 1414 runs in 67 innings at a strike rate of 144.7. He has a strike rate of 158.7 in T20I cricket this year.
ROVMAN POWELL IN T20Is
INNINGS - 67
RUNS - 1414
AVERAGE - 25.25
STRIKE RATE - 144.7
50/100 - 6/1
2. NICHOLAS POORAN
Nicholas Pooran has an aggregate of 2076 runs in 87 innings at a scoring rate of 135.9 in T20I cricket. He is one of the most destructive middle-order batters in T20 cricket and has the ability to clear the ropes at will.
NICHOLAS POORAN IN T20Is
INNINGS - 87
RUNS - 2076
AVERAGE - 26.6
STRIKE RATE - 135.9
50/100 - 12/0
Players Who Can Make a Difference (West Indies)
1. AKEAL HOSEIN
Akeal Hosein is very restrictive and has picked 48 wickets in 54 matches for the West Indies at an economy rate of 7.4. He bowls in the powerplay and will be crucial for the West Indies with the new ball.
2. ROMARIO SHEPHERD
Romario Shepherd is a fast-bowling all-rounder who has a strike rate of 145.2 in T20Is while also picking 40 wickets at a strike rate of 17.8.
Statistical Performance (South Africa)
1. AIDEN MARKRAM
Aiden Markram is a terrific run-getter in T20I cricket with an aggregate of 1241 runs in just 44 innings at an average of 33.5 and strike rate of 143.6. He has a strike rate of 153.7 against the West Indies.
AIDEN MARKRAM IN T20Is
INNINGS - 44
RUNS - 1241
AVERAGE - 33.5
STRIKE RATE - 143.6
50/100 - 9/0
2. LUNGI NGIDI
Lungi Ngidi is an underrated bowler in the format and has bagged 62 wickets in just 42 innings at a brilliant strike rate of 13.4.
LUNGI NGIDI IN T20Is
INNINGS - 42
WICKETS - 62
STRIKE RATE - 13.4
ECONOMY - 9.3
AVERAGE - 20.9
Players Who Can Make a Difference (South Africa)
1. DONOVAN FERREIRA
Donovan Ferreira has a reputation for hitting the long ball in T20 cricket and has a strike rate of 155.5 in all T20 cricket.
2. TRISTAN STUBBS
Tristan Stubbs is yet to showcase his batting prowess in T20I cricket but has a strike rate of 150.1 in all T20 cricket and can be devastating with the bat.
Venue and Pitch
The Brian Lara Stadium at Tarouba in Trinidad has hosted 9 T20Is with the team batting first coming out victorious in 4 of these encounters. The captain who has won the toss has elected to chase first in as many as seven matches, revealing that batting second is the preferred option at the venue. The team which has won the toss has won five matches for a win probability of 55.55%.
The average team total batting first at the venue is 128 while the average score chasing is 112. England blasted 267 for 3 against the West Indies at Tarouba in December, 2023 which is the highest team total in a contest between two major Test playing nations in T20I cricket and the fifth-highest overall.
The spinners have made as much of an impact as the pacers at the venue.
Head to Head Record
South Africa and West Indies have faced each other in 23 T20Is and the Proteas have a marginal edge with a 12-11 head to head record. However, West Indies have won four of the last 5 encounters between the two teams.
MATCH PREDICTION
West Indies start marginal favourites as they will benefit from the home conditions and also have a more destructive batting unit. It will be a clash between their batting and the South African bowling unit. West Indies have a 60% chance of winning the match.
FANTASY XI
Our fantasy XI includes Hetymer, Powell, van der Dussen, Stubbs and Rutherford as batters and Pooran and Ferriera as the wicket-keepers. The all-rounders will be Shepherd and Markram while the bowlers are Hosein and Ngidi. The reserve batter is Henricks, all-rounder is Mulder while the bowler is Williams. The captain is Pooran while the vice-captain is Markram.
Fantasy XI:
Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran (C), Donovan Ferreira
Batters: Shimron Hetymer, Rovman Powell, Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, Sherfane Rutherford
Allrounders: Aiden Markram (VC), Romario Shepherd
Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Lungi Ngidi
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Reeza Hendricks
BOWLER – Lizaad Williams
ALL-ROUNDER – Wiaan Mulder