Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain – CPL 2024 – Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs St Lucia Kings

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons making their debut in the Caribbean Premier League this season are yet to register a win after three matches. While St Lucia Kings have made a winning start and would look to continue in the same vein when they clash against the Falcons for the first time in Antigua on Wednesday. Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis – CPL 2024 – Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs St Lucia Kings(Getty Images)

LAST 5 MATCHES

FALCONS: L L L

KINGS: L L W L L

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR BARBUDA FALCONS AND ST LUCIA KINGS

BARBUDA FALCONS likely XI

Batters: Fakhar Zaman

Allrounders: Imad Wasim, Shamar Springer, Chris Green, Roshon Primus

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings, Jewel Andrew

Bowlers: Kofi James, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Mohammad Amir

ST LUCIA KINGS likely XI

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Ackeem Auguste, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Allrounders: Roston Chase, David Wiese

Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles, Tim Seifert

Bowlers: Mikkel Govia, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad

Statistical Performance (Antigua and Barbuda Falcons)

Jewel Andrew

Jewel Andrew has had a solid start in CPL 2024. In just three innings, he has scored 108 runs at an impressive average of 54.00 and a strike rate of 144.00. He has hit one half-century too.

JEWEL ANDREW IN CPL 2024

INNINGS - 3

RUNS - 108

AVERAGE – 54.00

STRIKE RATE – 144.00

50s/100s – 1/0

2. Shamar Springer

Shamar Springer has been a key bowler in CPL 2024 for the Falcons. In three innings, he has taken 6 wickets at a strike rate of 10.00.

SHAMAR SPRINGER IN CPL 2024

INNINGS - 3

WICKETS - 6

STRIKE RATE – 10.00

ECONOMY RATE – 10.60

AVERAGE – 17.66

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Antigua and Barbuda Falcons)

1. Imad Wasim

Imad Wasim has been in great form for the Falcons. In CPL, he has claimed 65 wickets at an impressive average of 18.95 and a strike rate of 18.15. In this season too he has already made an impact.

2. Fakhar Zaman

In three matches this CPL season so far, Fakhar Zaman has scored 100 runs at a strike rate of 131.57. His form top of the order would hold key for Falcons’ campaign in this edition.

Statistical Performance (St Lucia Kings)

1. Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Bhanuka Rajapaksa made a strong impact in his first match of CPL 2024, scoring 68 runs at a strike rate of 194.28. His unbeaten knock helped the Kings win the match.

BHANUKA RAJAPAKSA IN CPL 2024

INNINGS - 1

RUNS - 68

AVERAGE – 0.00

STRIKE RATE – 194.28

50s/100s – 1/0

2. David Wiese

In St Lucia Kings first match of the season, David Wiese was the lone wicket-taker where he picked two scalps and scored crucial 34 not out to take the team over the line in the run-chase.

DAVID WIESE IN CPL 2024

INNINGS - 1

WICKETS - 2

STRIKE RATE – 9.00

ECONOMY RATE – 9.66

AVERAGE – 14.50

Players Who Can Make a Difference (St Lucia Kings)

1. Tim Seifert

In 29 innings in CPL, Tim Seifert has scored 595 runs at an average of 24.79 and a strike rate of 109.77, including two half-centuries. His consistency makes him a key player.

2. Alzarri Joseph

Alzarri Joseph has been a successful bowler in the Caribbean Premier League where he has taken 60 wickets in 55 matches at a strike rate of 18.75, including two four-wicket hauls.

Team Head to Head

Falcons and Kings have never played a match against each other before, while the sixth match of CPL 2024 would be their first encounter.

FALCONS V KINGS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Matches: 0

Falcons Won: 0

Kings Won: 0

No Result: 0

Venue and Pitch

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound, Antigua has hosted nine matches in the Caribbean Premier League. The average first innings score in CPL at this venue is 148 and in the second innings it is 138. The highest score in the CPL at this venue is 179 and the lowest score is 76. The toss win to match win percentage is 66.67%.

MATCH PREDICTION

St Lucia Kings are favourites to win the match because of the momentum and in-form players in their lineup. Kings have 80% chance to win the match.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Jewel Andrew (C), Tim Seifert

Batters: Fakhar Zaman, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Allrounders: Imad Wasim (VC), Shamar Springer, Roshon Primus, David Wiese

Bowlers: Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Faf du Plessis

BOWLER – Matthew Forde

ALL-ROUNDER – Chris Green