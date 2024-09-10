England have thoroughly dominated their hosts Ireland in the first two ODIs of their three-match series, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead after routing the Irish by 275 runs in Belfast on Sunday. It has been a very strong showing from England’s second unit, captained by Kate Cross, while the Ireland team has failed to replicate the momentum from their successful series against Sri Lanka last month. The hosts will be desperate to avoid the whitewash at home. Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis: IRELAND vs ENGLAND 3rd W-ODI(Getty)

LAST FIVE MATCHES RESULTS

IRELAND: W W L L L

ENGLAND: W W W W W

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

IRELAND likely XI

Batters: Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Rebecca Stokell, Una Raymond-Hoey

Allrounders: Alice Tector, Orla Prendergast, Arlene Kelly

Wicketkeeper: Amy Hunter

Bowlers: Jane Maguire, Aimee Maguire, Freya Sargent

ENGLAND likely XI

Batters: Emma Lamb, Hollie Armitage, Paige Scholfield

Allrounders: Mady Villiers, Freya Kemp

Wicketkeeper: Tammy Beaumont, Bess Heath

Bowlers: Kate Cross, Issy Wong, Lauren Filer, Georgia Davis

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (IRELAND)

1. ORLA PRENDERGAST

Orla Prendergast has been the bright spot for Ireland with a 76 in the first match, as well as two wickets. Despite her duck in the second ODI, she is their hot pick.

INNINGS: 2

RUNS: 76

AVERAGE: 38.00

STRIKE RATE: 84.44

50s/100s: 1/0

2. FREYA SARGENT

Ireland’s bowlers have struggled to make an impact against the English batting, but Freya Sargent leads the charge for her team with 3 wickets in the two matches.

FREYA SARGENT IN IRE vs ENG WODI

INNINGS - 2

WICKETS - 3

STRIKE RATE – 32.00

ECONOMY RATE – 6.25

AVERAGE – 33.33

Players who can make a difference (IRELAND)

1. Amy Hunter

Amy Hunter got a start in the first ODI, but was taken cheaply like all her teammates in the second match. The wicketkeeper is a player Ireland will turn to for runs in this game.

2. Arlene Kelly

Arlene Kelly is another very good all-round option for the Irish team, and although she has been on the expensive side, she is a wicket threat and handy batter as well.

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (ENGLAND)

1. TAMMY BEAUMONT

Tammy Beaumont scored a massive 150 not out as England heaped on the runs in the second ODI. The experienced opener will be hungry for more runs to close out the series.

TAMMY BEAUMONT IN IRE vs ENG WODI

INNINGS - 2

RUNS - 160

AVERAGE – 160.00

STRIKE RATE – 112.68

50s/100s – 0/1

2. KATE CROSS

Kate Cross had dominated the Irish lineup in this series, taking 9 wickets in two matches including a six-fer in the first ODI. She also contributed with 38 runs off 36 balls in that match.

INNINGS: 2

WICKETS: 9

STRIKE RATE: 9.21

ECONOMY RATE: 2.75

AVERAGE: 4.22

Players who can make a difference (ENGLAND)

1. Lauren Filer

Lauren Filer has impressed with ball, with 3 wickets in the previous match as England wrapped up the victory in quick fashion.

2. Freya Kemp

Freya Kemp scored a quickfire 65 off just 47 balls in the previous match, and is a very solid option with both bat and ball.

TEAMS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

MATCHES IRELAND WON ENGLAND WON NO RESULT 19 1 18 0

VENUE AND PITCH

The Civil Service Club Ground in Belfast has hosted the first two matches of this series and will host the third as well. There are runs on offer on this pitch, but enough bite to keep the bowlers interested as well, as Ireland’s collapse has shown. The average first innings score on this pitch is 224. Both teams have chosen to bat first after winning the toss in this series, and that trend might continue.

MATCH PREDICTION

Ireland would have hoped for some openings against a rotated England team, but the visitors have been too clinical in their performances in the opening two ODIs. Given the nature of their victories, it is difficult to look beyond another England win on the cards for the third and final ODI. They are favourites by 85%.

FANTASY XI

Batters: Hollie Armitage, Paige Scholfield, Gaby Lewis

Wicketkeepers: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Hunter

All-rounders: Orla Prendergast, Arlene Kelly, Freya Kemp

Bowlers: Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Freya Sargent

Backup players:

Batter: Leah Paul

Wicketkeeper: Bess Heath

All-rounder: Mady Villiers

Bowler: Georgia Davis