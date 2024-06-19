Mumbai [India], : Former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth said that fast bowlers will play a big role during the West Indies leg of the ICC T20 World Cup in the Super Eights and knockout phases and also named some bowlers who could make an impact. "Fast bowlers will play a big role...": Srikkanth on West Indies leg of T20 World Cup

India will be playing Afghanistan in their ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights game at Barbados on Wednesday. India ended their group stage with three wins in three matches against Ireland, Pakistan and the USA in Group A while their last game against Canada ended in a washout. Afghanistan ended the group stage in second place in Group C, with three wins and a loss to West Indies.

Speaking in the Star Sports Press Room, Srikkanth said, "I expect total scores of around 180 here. We have already seen two 200 scores. I definitely think those fast bowlers have a big role to play in all fairness. For India, for example, it is going to be Bumrah, who will be the lead bowler for us. If Bumrah gets going, India gets going, and that is one thing for sure. For South Africa, Nortje is doing pretty well. He is brilliant. And Rabada is there for them. And of course, for the Aussies, everybody knows they have Hazlewood, Starc, and Cummins. You can't do anything without fast bowlers."

India squad: Rohit Sharma , Hardik Pandya , Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant , Sanju Samson , Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan , Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik. Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi.

