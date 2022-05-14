'Fastest balls that are being awarded are going for boundaries': Anrich Nortje says Umran needs to develop more skills

The chorus for Umran Malik's inclusion in the Indian side has found yet another prominent voice. South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje said he is "sure" that Malik will go on to become "one of the key players" for India in the near future. The right-arm pacer who is a part of the Delhi Capitals squad in IPL 2022, however, added that only raw pace might not guarantee success at the top level.

"I am sure Umran is going to be one of the key players for India in near future. Luck will also have to play its part. But most importantly, it's about the quality of what you deliver as we have seen fastest deliveries that are being awarded are going for boundaries," Nortje told PTI in an interview.

Norje said Malik is lucky to have South Africa legend Dale Steyn by his side as part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad support staff. Steyn can guide Malik to develop more skills to complement his raw pace.

"It doesn't matter at what pace it is bowled. Pace is not the be-all and end-all."It is about the quality of execution. And I believe he is improving on that aspect of having control with pace. Also at Sunrisers Hyderabad, under Dale (Steyn, fast bowling coach), Umran is in good hands. He has a lot of senior and experienced players around him, so he will certainly improve," the Proteas speed merchant said.

Malik has been mighty impressive with the ball for SRH. He has picked up 15 wickets in 11 matches and has been regularly clokcing speeds of over 150 km/h in every match this season.

As far as Norjte's personal form is concerned, the current season hasn't been the best for the tall quick as he got picked in only four of Delhi Capitals' 12 games, taking six wickets in them.

"It's been a long break but it's good to be out there on the field with the team and it was long time at home. I needed a break at the start (of my injury) but got very long at the end not knowing what's going on.

"It's really good feeling to get going again and obviously trying to bowl at level I was bowling," the 28-year-old said.

