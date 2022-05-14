'I'm shocked, dismayed': India's WC-winning all-rounder lashes out at KKR after Iyer's 'CEO is involved' revelation

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer's revelation that the franchise CEO Venky Mysore is involved in team selection has taken the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) by a storm. Iyer's comment came moments after KKR's emphatic 52-run win against Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai last Monday. KKR fans were left shocked by the revelation and so was former India all-rounder Madan Lal who lashed out at the franchise. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

After an impressive bowling display by the KKR attack which saw the fold Mumbai for just 113 in 17.3 overs in their 52-run win, Iyer was asked about how does he goes about with the conversation of dropping players. And he revealed saying, “It is really difficult (to tell players about axings). Coach and at times, CEO is also obviously involved in team selections. Each and every player takes it well, and they have put in their best efforts."

KKR had made as many as five changes for that game against MI as they brought back Ajinkya Rahane, Pat Cummins, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, and Sheldon Jackson.

Answering to an open forum organised by Indian Sports Fans on Friday, India's World Cup-winning all-rounder was asked about Iyer's comment and Madan admitted that he was left "shocked and dismayed" at the disclosure.

“I am personally shocked and dismayed by Iyer’s revelations. If that’s true then what are coaches and support staff doing? It is the job of coaches and captains to decide on the team and not the CEO. That’s the reason why the team is performing so badly on the field. Something is fundamentally wrong within the team,” Madan said.

While the win against MI did keep KKR alive in the race to the playoffs, but they presently stand eighth in the table with five wins in 12 games.

