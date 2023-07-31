'Blimey, this chap can bowl': Father Chris reveals exact moment he knew Stuart Broad would make it big for England

Stuart Broad's final game of international cricket after a long and distinguished career has given the opportunity for many fans of cricket to reminisce about a fine professional career for the English pacer, as he tries to call it a day on a high note with a victory over Australia at the Oval. Messages and compliments have flown in aplenty, highlighting what Broad has meant to the game, taking a 600th Test wicket during his final Ashes series and becoming only the second pacer behind his new-ball partner James Anderson to turn out in whites for England.

Stuart Broad (R) with father Chris.(Getty)

Broad is also famously the son of former cricketer and ECB official Chris Broad, but over the course of his career has outshone his father. Broad Sr. was an opening batter during his playing days, and while on air for the BBC's Test Match Special, revealed that he started his son off in a similar role, and therefore had to thank his coaches at Leicestershire for recognising the bowling talent young Stuart possessed.

Speaking on TMS, Chris Broad said, "Thank you to Leicestershire for seeing the ability of him as a bowler because I didn't see that, and I was looking at his batting and I thought, well, I don’t really think he’s going to make it in first-class cricket as a batsman. But they saw him as a bowler, gave him the opportunity."

From aspiring batter to an all-time great

Stuart started off as a potential all-rounder for England, seen as a replacement for Andrew Flintoff. The 37-year-old even has a huge Test match century to his name, but a head injury meant that he never developed into that two-way cricketer some envisioned in his youth. Nevertheless, Broad's record with the ball speaks for itself, and Chris spoke about how he only came to realise the talent the pacer had when he watched him in a competitive environment for the first time.

"I went to watch a T20 game between Leicestershire and Notts at Grace Road and Stephen Fleming was the opening batter and captain for Notts at the same time. Stuart bowled two or three overs at Stephen Fleming and he couldn't get the ball off the square in a T20 game. And I thought then blimey, this chap can bowl," recalled Broad.

Broad would come through the ranks at Leicestershire before making a name for himself at Nottinghamshire, and his father's succinct assessment of his talents certainly sells him light on what has been a fantastic career, for both its longevity and the quality throughout. Day 5 at the Oval presents the last dance for Stuart Broad, and with the pacer still providing quality for England, he could be key to their chances at drawing the series at 2-2.

