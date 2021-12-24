'Favourite memory is winning WT20, VB series': Sachin, Gambhir wish Harbhajan 'success in doosra phase of career'

Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday announced his retirement from "from all formats of the game". The announcement was made on Twitter and he also shared a YouTube video on the same. Moments after the announcement, former teammates and present members of the Indian cricket team hailed his "remarkable career".

"There comes a time in your life when you must take some tough decisions and move ahead. I have been meaning to make this announcement for the last few years, but I was waiting for the right moment to share it with all of you: today, I am retiring from all formats of cricket," Harbhasaid. "In many ways, I had already retired as a cricketer, but hadn't been able to make a formal announcement.

"I haven't been an active cricketer for a while. But I had a commitment to Kolkata Knight Riders, and wanted to spend the (2021) IPL season with them. But during the season itself, I had made up my mind to retire."

Here is how cricketer fraternity reacted to Harbhajan's retirement from the game...

Happy Retirement brother @harbhajan_singh You have been an absolute legend. Always loved your aggression on the field. It was pleasure playing for India alongside you. My favourite memory of us is winning the world t20 and VB series for India ! pic.twitter.com/yZ0pE3WEeL — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 24, 2021

Those who say cricket is becoming a batsman’s game should look at your career. You’re a true superstar @harbhajan_singh! 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/LkLywlFGkO — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 24, 2021

Your contribution to Indian cricket will always be cherished , @harbhajan_singh paaji wishing you all the best for your future 🙌🇮🇳 https://t.co/QryqQd3557 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 24, 2021

Congratulations @harbhajan_singh for a wonderful career. I remember as a kid watching you take that hattrick against Australia in 2001. Thank you for the great memories Bhajji paa. I wish you best for the journey ahead. — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) December 24, 2021

One of the finest to represent 🇮🇳 who won so many games for the nation. Best wishes Bhajju Paa on your retirement. 🙏 @harbhajan_singh — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) December 24, 2021

More than a truly great player, Bhajju Pa was always a big brother for all the juniors. @harbhajan_singh would make us laugh all the time and was someone who always made the dressing room like our home. Best wishes in your new innings. #harbhajansingh pic.twitter.com/8aNhOYvFDW — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) December 24, 2021

Bhajju Pa with 711 international wickets has been a legend but he was always been a very humble teammate and inspiration for all the boys who came from the small towns. I am sure your new innings will be as rocking!@harbhajan_singh #harbhajansingh #Bhajj pic.twitter.com/SOlRrrRvXM — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) December 24, 2021

Congratulations on a wonderful career Pajhi 🤗 Your contribution to cricket has been immense and it was a pleasure to play alongside you 😊 Enjoyed our great moments together on and off the field. Wishing you luck for your next innings @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/CRtxghzYLv — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 24, 2021

You were a great servant for Indian cricket, Bhajji @harbhajan_singh. Enjoyed every moment playing with you during our IND-A tours. Your contributions will never be forgotten. Good luck for your post retirement life. Hopefully you’ll be involved in the game in some capacity. https://t.co/O77dNlCBj0 — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) December 24, 2021

Champion Player. One of the finest the world has seen. Wish you all the best for the second innings… 😊🤗 https://t.co/1WrmKuPnoy — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 24, 2021

Hearty congratulations to my great mate @harbhajan_singh on a remarkable career! A tremendous exponent of off-spin, a gifted batsman and a true competitor who fashioned many a wonderful Indian victory. Best wishes for the future, Bhajji, go well! pic.twitter.com/xEMTpGBru3 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 24, 2021

Congratulations bhajju pa on a splendid career, something that the entire country is proud of. Wishing you the best for the future endeavours. Also a big thank you for being an inspiration to many budding young spinners. God bless you and the family! — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) December 24, 2021

@harbhajan_singh Ur gonna be the one of the best ever played cricket not just for india but in world of cricket..it’s a huge honour to know u and to have played with you b bhajjipa ….will always cherish the lovely hugs( lucky for me ) before my spells ) lots of love and respect pic.twitter.com/5IgYJk4HcD — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) December 24, 2021

Harbhajan, who made his debut for India debut in an ODI match against New Zealand in 1998 at Sharjah, last played an international game back in 2016 during a T20I against the UAE at Dhaka. The 41-year-old picked 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs and 25 scalps in 28 T20Is during his illustrious career where he also was part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup-winning team.

One of the most memorable moments in his international career was when he snapped 32 wickets in three Tests, including the first Test hat-trick by an Indian, against Australia in March, 2001.