e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Fawad Alam named in 20-man Pakistan Test squad, comeback chances bright

Fawad Alam named in 20-man Pakistan Test squad, comeback chances bright

The left-hander played the last of his three Tests way back in 2009 in New Zealand. The selectors also included two specialist spinners, Kashif Bhatti and the experienced Yasir Shah apart from two all-rounders in Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan.

cricket Updated: Jul 28, 2020 10:17 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Karachi
File image of Fawad Alam.
File image of Fawad Alam.(File)
         

Batsman Fawad Alam could make a comeback to Pakistan’s Test team after 11 years after been named in the 20-member squad along with two specialist spinners, for the upcoming Test series against England. The tour selection committee headed by head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq left out batsmen Ifthikar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Fakhar Zaman and uncapped Haider Ali, handing Fawad with a good chance to make a comeback.

The left-hander played the last of his three Tests way back in 2009 in New Zealand. The selectors also included two specialist spinners, Kashif Bhatti and the experienced Yasir Shah apart from two all-rounders in Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan.

The squad has been finalised from a list of 29 players who were sent to England in different batches due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The selectors short-listed the 20 players after the two four-day intra squad matches in Derbyshire.

The selectors have also retained former captain and wicketkeeper-batsman, Sarfaraz Ahmed in the Test squad, giving an indication that a comeback might be awaiting him. The Test series will begin in Manchester from August 5.

Test Squad: Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Imam ul Haq, Imran Khan(Sr), Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
How the cold will alter the India-China power equation next month in Ladakh
How the cold will alter the India-China power equation next month in Ladakh
With 47,703 new Covid-19 cases and 654 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally crosses 14.83 lakh
With 47,703 new Covid-19 cases and 654 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally crosses 14.83 lakh
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
LIVE: 23 new Covid-19 cases reported in Mizoram
LIVE: 23 new Covid-19 cases reported in Mizoram
Punjab CM condemns attempt to convert Pakistan gurdwara into mosque
Punjab CM condemns attempt to convert Pakistan gurdwara into mosque
Oldest living IAF fighter pilot turns 100, Air chief extends greetings
Oldest living IAF fighter pilot turns 100, Air chief extends greetings
Kohli is one of top athletes, our boys aren’t behind on fitness: Younis
Kohli is one of top athletes, our boys aren’t behind on fitness: Younis
Covid-19: Global recoveries hit 10 million, Google staff to WFH till next July
Covid-19: Global recoveries hit 10 million, Google staff to WFH till next July
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In