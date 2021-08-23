Fawad Alam's 124 lifts Pakistan on day 3, 2nd test vs West Indies

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam resumed an innings which began on day one and completed a century on day three of the second cricket test against the West Indies on Sunday, guiding his team to a strong position in a severely rain-affected match.

Fawad was 124 not out when Pakistan declared its first innings at 302-9 shortly after tea. The West Indies lost openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell and Roston Chase before stumps when it was 39-3 with Nkrumah Bonner 18 not out and nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph yet to score.

ALSO READ| 'Magician of a bowler, fighter of a batsman': Farokh Engineer wants R Ashwin to play in Leeds Test, explains why

Fawad had been 76 when he was forced to retire hurt on Friday with what appeared to be a severe and recurring cramp in his left leg. With bad light curtailing the first day’s play, then rain washing out all of the second day and the first session of the third day, Fawad, rehydrated and recovered, had a long wait before his innings could continue.

“It wasn’t easy,” Fawad said. “The conditions were challenging.

“On day one it was hot and we were 3-2. We needed to come back in this test match, we had to build partnerships as me and Babar (Azam, who made 75) did on the first day.”

Pakistan resumed at 212-4 Sunday and had slumped to 231-7 when Fawad made his way back to the crease. He reached his fifth test century — all five coming in different countries — from 186 balls with 16 fours, becoming the anchor of the remainder of the Pakistan innings. He found some support from Hasan Ali, who was run out for 9, and Shaheen who made 19 and added 35 for the ninth wicket.

Jayden Seales claimed the first Pakistan wicket to fall Sunday, trapping the overnight batsman Faheem Ashraf lbw for 26 in the fourth over of the second new ball. The ball appeared to be passing across Faheem but straightened late and beat the inside edge of the bat.

Jason Holder then dismissed Mohammad Rizwan and Nauman Ali (0) with consecutive balls in the 92nd over. Rizwan (31) fell lbw to a delivery which cut back late and struck him high on the pad. He called for a review which upheld the umpire’s call as replays showed the ball hitting the top of leg stump.

Nauman was surprised first ball by a delivery which rose sharply from a close to a length and took an outside edge before carrying to wicketkeeeper Joshua Da Silva.

Hasan fell attempting a misjudged second run, beaten by a superb piece of fielding by Nkrumah Bonner and Shaheen gloved a catch from a short ball from Seales to Powell at short leg.

Seales finished with 3-31 while Kemar Roach, who bowled 27 overs, took 3-68 and Holder 2-46 from 23 overs.

Shaheen dislodged Brathwaite and Powell in a fiery opening spell. The left-handed Powell fell lbw to Shaheen for the second time in the series, beaten by a ball which straightened and took him on the knee roll in front of middle and off, making a review futile.

Brathwaite was bowled by a fast, in-swinging yorker which beat the West Indies captain for pace. The West Indies had improved from 9-2 to 34 when Chase (10) was bowled by Faheem. After several balls went away from the right-handed Chase, Faheem brought one back which kept low and passed between bat and pad.

The West Indies lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning a tense first test by one wicket.



