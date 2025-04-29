Fearless at 14? Suryavanshi in a niche club

Kolkata: Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the talk of the Indian Premier League and beyond for his century (38-ball 101) on Monday. The scale and scope of what this Rajasthan Royals batter, who turned 14 on March 27, did was so amazing that Rahul Dravid momentarily forgot he was healing a broken leg and Ian Bishop reminisced about how Sachin Tendulkar had taken him to task in Chesterfield. Rajasthan Royals batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, celebrates after becoming the youngest to score a century in IPL, and the second fastest to triple figures, against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur on Monday. (AFP)

Tendulkar was 17 then, Bishop tells ESPNCricinfo. “This kid here is even younger…taking on world class bowlers. That must have shocked the living daylights out of Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and the rest.”

Success of young players is a rare thing. It is why visuals of Lamine Yamal doing schoolwork while helping Spain win the European championship flooded social media last year as did reports of Germany not allowing those below 18 to work after 8pm unless they were athletes in which case the deadline was 11pm. Late evening kick-offs meant Yamal, who turned 17 during the championship and is its youngest to debut, assist and score, could not stick to that either.

It is why Tendulkar taking on Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis in 1989 in Pakistan is part of cricket’s folklore. As is D Gukesh becoming a world chess champion at 18. It is why Charlotte Dod and Tracy Austin are remembered when a young women’s tennis player wins a major. Dod was 15 years and 285 days when she won the Wimbledon women’s title in 1887, Austin was 16 when she won the US Open in 1979 and 14 when she won her first title.

“People looked at me differently… They thought I had done something I was not supposed to do…,” Boris Becker told wimbledon.com referring to when he was 17 and had bounced and dived to become the youngest singles champion in 1985, breaking a 104-year-old record.

But across sport, there have been athletes shining on the big stage at Suryavanshi’s age or even younger. Remember Fu Mingxia? She was 12 when she won the platform diving event in the 1991 world championships. Next year, the Chinese wunderkind won the first of her four Olympic gold medals in the 10m platform diving.

Nadia Comaneci, the first to achieve a perfect 10 in gymnastics, was 217 days older than Suryavanshi when she won her first Olympic gold at the Montreal Games in 1976. Also 14 (and 41 days) was Krisztina Egerszegi when the Hungarian won the women’s 200m backstroke gold at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. Four years later, at the Barcelona Games, Kyoko Iwasaki took gold in the same event at age 14 years and six days. As per swimswam.com, there have been seven Olympics swimming gold medallists who were between 14 and 15.

Dominique Moceanu was 13 when she became the youngest gymnast to win in the US national championships in 1995. One year later, struggling with a stress fracture, she was part of the US women’s team that won gold at the Atlanta Games. Bobby Fischer gave indications of a world champion in the making when he won his first national chess title in the USA at 14.

Tomokazu Harimoto was just short of 15 years old when, in June 2018, he shocked the world by winning the ITTF World Tour Japan Open, after beating Olympic champions Ma Long in the semifinal and Zhang Jike in the final.

Skateboarding is particularly kind on young athletes. As per Olympics.com, the women’s park event in Paris had all 22 athletes born between 2001 and 2012. The gold went to Australia’s Arisa Trew, 14. Japan’s Coco Yoshizawa was 14 when she won the women’s street skateboarding gold in Paris. Introduced in the Tokyo Olympics, the first female to win a skateboarding gold was Momiji Nishiya, 13.

Goal.com lists 10 footballers who were 14 when they made their international debut with Lucas Knecht of Northern Mariana Islands in the Pacific the youngest at 14 years and 2 days. On that list is Stephen Appiah who led Ghana in the 2006 and 2010 World Cup finals. The midfielder was 14 years and 322 days when he first played for Ghana. Freddy Adu was 14 when he joined Major League Soccer club DC United in 2004. It made him the youngest athlete to sign a professional contract in sport in the USA. It was worth $500,000 annually.

Fearless at 14? It is a niche club of elite athletes whose ranks Suryavanshi has now joined.