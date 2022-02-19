‘Finally, we move. Given enough long rope’: Fans on Twitter content after BCCI drops Pujara and Rahane for SL series

The BCCI on Saturday announced India's Test and T20I squads for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka. While, and as expected, Rohit Sharma was named captain of the longest format, the board also revealed that out-of-form senior batters in Ajinkya Rahane have been dropped for the two Tests. Reacting to the news, fans on Twitter expressed satisfaction.

Calls for dropping Pujara and Rahane from the Test squads only grew louder throughout 2021, courtesy of their continuously poor returns with the bat. While Pujara scored 702 runs in 14 Tests, at an average of 28.08, Rahane could only accumulate 479 runs in 13 games.

Hence, when the Chairman of the selection committee, Chetan Sharma, announced the squad, it didn't come as a surprise to most cricket fans.

Here's how the world of Twitter reacted:

This could be the end of intl career of @cheteshwar1 and @ajinkyarahane88 as coming back to the squad will be extremely difficult. Also does not look like @IamSanjuSamson will get to play in #SL. The team management will play @ishankishan51 as the keeper batsman. — Loud Mouth (@MrAbhipraayan) February 19, 2022

Virat Kohli was one & only who backed Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar pujara since ages. Though era end. 😔 — Diwakar¹⁸ (@diwakarkumar47) February 19, 2022

Not surprised by @cheteshwar1 and @ajinkyarahane88 getting dropped. After the disaster at South Africa, a fresh approach was badly needed at our batting ranks. Hopefully, these two will take the wake up calls seriously and start performing consistently at domestic circuit. — Prabuddha Ghosh (@TheCluelessBong) February 19, 2022

Good decision. Was given enough long rope & a player playing only in tests should have maintained consistency but wonder has fallen out of tests matches too in trying to find some place in limited overs cricket but was not played by CSK in IPL format too? "Cheteshwar Pujara" — Nuryanana (@nuryanana_kaush) February 19, 2022

Finally we move!!

Thanks to ajinkya rahane and cheteshwar pujara

We would always appreciate what you did

Legends of the game!!🙌#BCCI #Cricket #pujara — O J A S (@Ojust_IT) February 19, 2022

Rohit Sharma is now the captain of all formats. On expected lines Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have been dropped from the test team for upcoming SL test series. — Ansuman Rath 🇮🇳 (@_AnsumanRath) February 19, 2022

Their absence from this series doesn't mean the doors are closed for them. During the virtual press conference, Chetan Sharma repeatedly mentioned that he spoke to both the senior pros and asked them to focus on the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

Incidentally, both of them are up against each other in the very game of the new edition. On the one hand, Mumbai's Rahane smashed a brilliant 100 to keep himself in contention for a spot in the side. That, as we now know, did not quite work in his favour yet.

On the other hand, Saurashtra's Pujara's Saturday was a torrid one. Not only did he get dropped, but he also returned to the pavilion with a four-ball duck.

Here are the full squad:

Test: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, R Pant, KS Bharat, R Ashwin (subject to fitness), R Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, J Bumrah (vc), Md. Shami, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar

T20I: Rohit Sharma (c)Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Bumrah (vc), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Md. Siraj, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Y Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan