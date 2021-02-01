Union minister of finance Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday hailed Indian cricket team’s magnificent victory over Australia in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. During her 2021-22 Budget speech, she recalled the joy that the entire country felt while watching Team India scripting history Down Under.

“I cannot help but recall the joy that we as a cricket-loving nation felt after Team India's recent spectacular success in Australia. It has reminded us of all the qualities that we as people, particularly our youth, epitomise of having abundant promise and the unsuppressed thirst to perform and to succeed,” said Sitharaman during her speech.

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Team India for their emphatic win against Australia in his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday.

“This month, we got good news from the cricket pitch. After initial hiccups, the Indian team bounced back gloriously and won the series in Australia. Our team's hard work and teamwork were inspiring,” said PM Modi.

In response, team India's head coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter and said that the encouraging words by PM Modi will further strengthen the cricket team and the resolve to perform under pressure.

“Thank you, Sir. Your kind words will further strengthen #TeamIndia and the country's resolve to perform under pressure and in trying circumstances. Jai Hind,” Shastri tweeted.

Earlier in the month of January, an injury-stricken Indian side defeated Australia by three wickets in the fourth Test to win the series 2-1.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets.

India's memorable win had also ensured that they topple Australia in the ICC Test Team Rankings to claim the second spot.

India had been bundled out for 36 in Adelaide and the side stumbled to an eight-wicket loss. Skipper Virat Kohli also returned home after being granted paternity leave, but under Rahane, the team showed remarkable fight and resolve to win the series.

(With ANI Inputs)