IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Finch stars as Australia level T20 series with New Zealand
Australia's Aaron Finch bats against New Zealand(AP)
Australia's Aaron Finch bats against New Zealand(AP)
cricket

Finch stars as Australia level T20 series with New Zealand

With Finch’s impetus, Australia made 156-6 batting first before New Zealand foundered on a slow pitch, bowled out for 106 in 18.5 overs.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:37 PM IST

Captain Aaron Finch carried his bat for 79 from 55 balls to propel Australia to a 50-run win over New Zealand in the fourth Twenty20 and level the five-match series 2-2 on Friday.

With Finch’s impetus, Australia made 156-6 batting first before New Zealand foundered on a slow pitch, bowled out for 106 in 18.5 overs.

Finch won the toss and decided Australia would bat first on the same pitch where it had beaten New Zealand by 64 runs in the previous match, and which he said “looks hard and at its best for batting.”

It was anything but. The wicket at the Wellington stadium — empty of spectators for the second match in a row — was sticky and the slow bowlers wreaked havoc in both innings.


After Finch, Marcus Stoinis’s 19 and Glenn Maxwell’s 18 were the next-best scores in an innings which looked inadequate and unlikely to test New Zealand.

Leg spinner Ish Sodhi took 3-32 and left-armer Mitchell Santner 1-16.

Finch reached one of the slowest of his 14 T20 half centuries from 47 balls without hitting a six and Australia struggled to 100 from 15 overs. But he made amends by hitting three sixes and 26 runs from the last over by Kyle Jamieson to lift his side to a competitive total.

On 35, Finch overtook David Warner (2,265) to become Australia’s leading run scorer in Twenty20s.

"I think just hanging in there towards the end helped me out,” Finch said. “I had visions of ending up something like 50 off 60 balls and looking a right fool.

“But I was lucky to get some momentum towards the end of the innings. I think I was trying to hit it a bit too hard before that.

“We lost a couple of wickets along the way and couldn’t load up from the 15th or 16th over, so we just had to take it as deep as we could and it was nice to get a few out of the middle near the end.”

New Zealand couldn’t gain any momentum in its reply, losing wickets at regular intervals and lacking a contribution to match Finch’s.

Jamieson’s 30 from 18 balls, batting at No. 9 in a lost cause, was the best effort. Opener Tim Seifert made 19 and Devon Conway 17.

Seifert and Santner dragged balls onto their stumps, Glenn Phillips (1) was run out in a mix-up with Conway and the remainder of the batsmen were out to catches close to, or in front, of the wicket. That reflected the slow pace of the pitch.

Australia had the confidence to use three spinners and they shared six wickets for 49 runs. Ashton Agar took 2-11, following his 6-30 in the third match, Maxwell claimed 2-14 and Adam Zampa picked up 2-24.

Paceman Kane Richardson took 3-19 from 2.5 overs.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aaron finch
Close
Australia's Aaron Finch bats against New Zealand(AP)
Australia's Aaron Finch bats against New Zealand(AP)
cricket

Finch stars as Australia level T20 series with New Zealand

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:37 PM IST
With Finch’s impetus, Australia made 156-6 batting first before New Zealand foundered on a slow pitch, bowled out for 106 in 18.5 overs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rishabh Pant plays a reverse sweep during the second day of fourth cricket test match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)(AP)
India's Rishabh Pant plays a reverse sweep during the second day of fourth cricket test match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)(AP)
cricket

'He relishes the pressure,' Gavaskar says Rishabh Pant can help India take lead

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:54 PM IST
India vs England: India lost six before the Tea on Day 2, but with Rishabh Pant still in the middle, Sunil Gavaskar believes the hosts still have a chance to take lead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane walks back to the pavillion after being dismissed, during second day's play of the 4th Test between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad,(PTI)
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane walks back to the pavillion after being dismissed, during second day's play of the 4th Test between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad,(PTI)
cricket

Indian batsmen allowed England to get back into the match: Laxman

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:01 PM IST
  • India vs England: Former India batsman VVS Laxman felt that the Indian batsmen were too tentative and lacked intent in their play.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's James Anderson, right, celebrates the dismissal of India's Ajinkya Rahane.(AP)
England's James Anderson, right, celebrates the dismissal of India's Ajinkya Rahane.(AP)
cricket

With Rahane's wicket, Anderson joins Akram, McGrath in elite list

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:22 PM IST
India vs England: On Day 2 of the 4th Test, Anderson added another feather to his hat as he dismissed India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane for 27 just at the stroke of Lunch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts after playing a shot to be caught out during the second day of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera. (AFP)
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts after playing a shot to be caught out during the second day of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera. (AFP)
cricket

For the first time since 2014, Virat Kohli registers two ducks in a series

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:21 PM IST
  • India vs England: The last time Kohli registered two ducks in the same series was also against England in the 2014 series which changed his career forever.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi(PTI)
New Delhi: Legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi(PTI)
cricket

Bishan Singh Bedi shifted to private room from ICU; recovering well

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:15 PM IST
"He (Bedi) has been shifted to a private room yesterday, He is fine now. They (doctors) will monitor him for a few more days," the source told PTI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes.(BCCI/Reuters)
Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes.(BCCI/Reuters)
cricket

'He won the battle': Swann lauds Stokes for getting Kohli's wicket for 0

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:23 PM IST
India vs England: Speaking during the Lunch break on Star Sports, former England spinner Graeme Swann praised Stokes for the delivery and said that he won the battle against Kohli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.(PTI (File))
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.(PTI (File))
cricket

Virat Kohli gets out for 0, equals MS Dhoni's unwanted record

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:15 PM IST
India vs England: This is also the 2nd dismissal for Kohli on 0 in the ongoing series. He was also dismissed for a duck by spinner Moeen Ali in the 2nd Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli walks back after getting dismissed for 0 by Ben Stokes.(BCCI)
Virat Kohli walks back after getting dismissed for 0 by Ben Stokes.(BCCI)
cricket

4th Test: Ben Stokes dismisses Virat Kohli for 0 - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:39 AM IST
India vs England: Virat Kohli batted for 7 deliveries before he was outdone by Ben Stokes on the 8th ball he faced.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Nasser Hussain(Getty Images)
File image of Nasser Hussain(Getty Images)
cricket

'Lucky they won toss': Hussain slams England's team selection for 4th Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:20 AM IST
India vs England 4th Test: Nasser Hussain said that England have picked up the team suited for the third Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shubman Gill walks off the field after losing his wicket.(AP)
India's Shubman Gill walks off the field after losing his wicket.(AP)
cricket

'Bad patch': Gavaskar says Gill might be feeling 'pressure' of expectations

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:11 PM IST
India vs England: Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said that the 21-year-old Shubman Gill is just going through a "bad patch" and added that he might be feeling the weight of the expectations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Andrew Strauss(File)
File image of Andrew Strauss(File)
cricket

Strauss reveals reasons behind England's batting struggles in India

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:52 AM IST
India vs England: Speaking on Channel 4, former England captain Andrew Strauss criticised the performance by the batters and said that England can no longer make any excuses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India vs England 4th Test Live Cricket Score.(AP)
India vs England 4th Test Live Cricket Score.(AP)
cricket

4th Test Live Score, Day 2: Pant helps India to take lead in Ahmedabad

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:50 PM IST
India vs England 4th Test: Team India lost the wickets of Pujara, Kohli, Rahane early on day 2 as they chase England's first innings total of 205 runs. They have lost six wickets in their first innings. Follow IND vs ENG live cricket score here.
READ FULL STORY
File image of Shane Watson.(IPL)
File image of Shane Watson.(IPL)
cricket

'You have to turn on TV when he's playing': Watson lauds former RCB teammate

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Watson spent eight seasons with RR, the inaugural IPL champions before jumping ships to RCB, whom he played for in 2015 and 2016 under the leadership of Virat Kohli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sunil Gavaskar(Getty Images)
File image of Sunil Gavaskar(Getty Images)
cricket

'Look at the results': Gavaskar's huge praise for Virat Kohli's Team India

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:19 PM IST
  • India's Test team under Virat Kohli has been ruthless at home and has won two huge series in Australia apart from giving good competition to the likes of England and South Africa in their own den.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP