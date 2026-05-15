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‘Find a way to get out of the rut’: Brad Haddin implores Punjab Kings to get their act together after 5th loss in a row

Punjab Kings will now have to win their remaining two games to feel good about their play-off chances.

Updated on: May 15, 2026 12:19 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Punjab Kings assistant coach Brad Haddin is not giving out excuses after his team's fifth successive defeat in the 2026 Indian Premier League on Thursday night at Dharamsala, against Mumbai Indians, a team already out of play-offs contention.

Boy, is he worried!(ANI Pic Service)

PBKS were a few runs short after being put into bat. They could only score 200. A Shardul Thakur spell broke their back in the middle overs after which they barely recovered. Needless to day, MI won the match. The fifth defeat in 12 games meant PBKS need to win their remaining two games to guarantee themselves a place in the play-offs.

Also Read: Sarpanch Shreyas Iyer's 'aura farming' takes a hit; MI put PBKS in their place after Karan Aujla song dig

Anyway, Haddin, two-time World Cup winner with Australia, didn't beat around the bush and said in plain terms that his team had not been able to handle pressure in their last few matches.

"You want to be playing at this end of the tournament. You want to be playing your best cricket now and we have to find a way. We have to find a way now to play our best cricket in the next couple of games to hopefully get the opportunity to play in the finals, but what we've got to do is find a way to play our best cricket in a couple of days' time," he said.

After a five-day rest, PBKS will play their last game against Lucknow Super Kings on May 23 at the Ekana Stadium. It will be advisable for them not to leave it too late. LSG, also out of the play-offs, and other lesser teams can spoil the party for bigger teams at this stage of the league. The defeat against RCB might be the end of the road for them. They have to be mindful of that.

 
brad haddin punjab kings indian premier league mumbai indians
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / ‘Find a way to get out of the rut’: Brad Haddin implores Punjab Kings to get their act together after 5th loss in a row
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