Finisher Rinku Singh eyes fresh start after T20 World Cup selection

LUCKNOW: Rinku Singh’s comeback into the India T20 squad for the World Cup is seen as a fresh start for the designated innings finisher. It is also time to rejoice for his two childhood coaches and friends. Uttar Pradesh's batter Rinku Singh during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. (PTI)

“Allah ne aakhir sun li. Is din ka intazar barso se tha” (God has finally listened to our prayers. We were waiting for this day for long),” said Masoodi Amini on Sunday, a day after Rinku was named in the 15-member squad for the February-March tournament at home and Sri Lanka. The same side will play in the preceding T20 series against New Zealand.

“He (Rinku) has been a big hitter of the ball…Even in his early days in cricket, he used to hit big sixes and always proved his worth down the order,” he said.

The other friend and coach Mohd Zeeshan too has been a rock for Rinku through his highs and lows. “During Rinku’s crisis days, I told Zeeshan to support him in all situations as he was always an extraordinary talent,” said Amini.

Former India batter Suresh Raina, also from Uttar Pradesh and one of India’s finest finishers in ODIs in the 2000s, welcomed Rinku’s comeback.

“He (Rinku) has been the best suited in the role of a floating batter at 5, 6, and 7 in Team India and I am sure he is going to be an important cog in India’s success in the World Cup,” Raina said on Sunday. “He is going to be a plus point for India in the World Cup. He’s doing well. He’ll get a role as a finisher and it’s very important for the rest of the team.”

“As one can see, he’s being used as a floater. You’ll have Abhishek, Sanju, Tilak and Surya, and the 5-6 position batters have an important role to play. Rinku will be dominating in sub-continent conditions,” said Raina. “Hardik, Shivam and Jitesh were playing as floaters. With Rinku’s return, the batting order seems sorted. He will also deliver as a fielder.”

Rinku’s journey from the dusty bylanes of Aligarh to the T20 World Cup squad embodies the underdog spirit of Indian cricketers from the hinterland. The son of an LPG cylinder delivery man, Rinku’s early life was spent in poverty.

He honed his skills on makeshift pitches, balancing cricket while bearing financial burdens. He once had to borrow money to attend trials. His breakthrough came in 2018 when he exploded in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, smashing 90 off 39 balls. Kolkata Knight Riders picked him up. Once their net bowler and on a modest ₹10 lakh contract, he became a brilliant finisher by IPL 2023. He was one of the seven players KKR retained ahead of the IPL 2026 auction last week.

Rinku, 28, was in the national spotlight with his 2023 IPL heroics when he hit five sixes off Yash Dayal to chase down a target of 29 runs in the final over against Gujarat Titans. He followed it up with a T20I debut five-for against Australia. Consistent middle-order cameos saw him score 356 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 148.96.

Rinku’s struggles defined his next chapter. Post the 2023 ODI World Cup snub and a subdued IPL 2024 where he could make just 165 runs at a strike rate of 147, the selectors overlooked him with Suryakumar Yadav taking over as captain. His India career hit a rough patch. Injuries, infrequent T20I selection and stiff competition from power-hitters like Abhishek Sharma and Shivam Dube hit him.

A hamstring niggle during UP’s Ranji campaign added to his woes. “I was heartbroken, but cricket teaches patience,” Rinku had said. However, he channelled his frustration into performances. In the recent Mushtaq Ali tournament, he smashed 412 runs at a strike rate of 180 plus, which included an unbeaten 112 off 52 balls.

Dropped for the just-ended South Africa T20Is after Hardik Pandya’s return, Rinku shone in SMAT, scoring 24 off 10 against Chandigarh and 26 off nine against Arunachal Pradesh. In the Ranji Trophy this season, he struck 165 not out against Andhra and 176 off 247 balls (17x4, 6x6) against Tamil Nadu. It has boosted his first-class average (59.30- aggregate 3,677).

With India gearing up for the T20 World Cup, his blistering domestic form earned a recall with the national selectors also redrawing the team combinations.

For India, Rinku usually slots in at No.6 as the finisher — lofting yorkers, ramping pacers, and outsmarting spinners.

In T20Is, he has 550 runs (SR 161.76) in 25 innings (35 matches). It shows his role doesn’t guarantee a long innings, often not even a ball to face. In 2025, Rinku played five T20Is, but got to bat only thrice – 30, 9 and 4*. It shows that the left-handed batter must be ready all the time to deliver when the team needs.