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Finn Allen joins Sooryavanshi, Gayle in exclusive club with fireworks display, but KKR fall shy of six-hitting record

Finn Allen struck 93 against GT at the Eden Gardens, and became only the fourth player with multiple innings with 10+ sixes, as KKR hit 22 total.

Updated on: May 16, 2026 10:25 pm IST
Written by Kartikay Dutta
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A Kiwi catching fire at just the right time for the Kolkata Knight Riders, as Finn Allen hammered 93 off just 35 deliveries to put the strong Gujarat Titans bowling to the sword at the Eden Gardens. In an innings including ten sixes, Finn Allen matched his maximums total from his century in Delhi last week – and in doing so, joined an exclusive club in the IPL.

Finn Allen struck 93(35) against GT.(Hindustan Times)

Allen became the first right-handed member and fourth overall batter to have multiple matches with at least 10 sixes in an innings. He joins Chris Gayle, who did so four times through his glittering IPL career, as well as his modern opening contemporaries Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma.

Players with multiple innings of 10+ sixes

Chris Gayle – 4 (17 vs PWI, 13 vs DD, 12 vs KXIP, 11 vs SRH)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – 2 (12 vs SRH, 11 vs GT)

Abhishek Sharma – 2 (10 vs PBKS, 10 vs DC)

FINN ALLEN – 2 (10 vs DC, 10 vs GT)

Allen started off by targeting Kagiso Rabada in the South African’s first over of the day, setting an early statement in his knock before really beginning to flex his power, including take-downs of Rashid Khan in a phenomenal display.

KKR's 22 sixes outmatched only once

 
eden gardens ipl Finn Allen gujarat titans kolkata knight riders
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / Finn Allen joins Sooryavanshi, Gayle in exclusive club with fireworks display, but KKR fall shy of six-hitting record
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