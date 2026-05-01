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Firing in deliveries at 90mph, tearaway pacer hopes to set things to rights after terrible debut

Sonny Baker says he has improved in a big way since his two international games in 2025-26 and hopes to get a second chance soon.f

Updated on: May 01, 2026 11:06 am IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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England tearaway pacer Sonny Baker is ready to return and make a splash in international cricket.

Before joining Hampshire, Sonny Baker played for Somerset.(Somerset County website)

Baker, who played one ODI and one T20I last year and had a baptism by fire, is at present bowling real quick for Hampshire in county cricket. His quickest recorded delivery so far this season has been 92 mph.

Last year, he played against South Africa and Ireland in ODI and T20I, respectively. In both the matches, he was taken to the cleaners. But the 23-year-old has since come a long way. The centrally-contracted player has addressed the problems. And all he is waiting for is a second chance to set the international stage ablaze.

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After the Ashes debacle, England are on the lookout for a fresh red-ball bowler, preferably quick. Baker fortunately for them, ticks the boxes. He has played three games in the ongoing county cricket season so far and has taken 13 wickets, including a five-for against Somerset, his previous county.

New Zealand will tour England for three Tests in June and Baker has some more games to press his case for selection. The jovial quick, who is kind of a storyteller, loves what he does. "Bowling fast is just fun," he says. "It's got to be. You have to find a way to keep it fun.

"What do people come out of the bar to watch? Guys hitting massive sixes, guys bowling rapid, and spinners ragging it.

"Who wasn't watching Jofra Archer in the 2019 Ashes? Everyone was. We pretended to be Jofra in the back garden. Why wouldn't you want to be that guy? Steaming in. It's what is exciting about the game," he said.

 
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