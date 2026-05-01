Firing in deliveries at 90mph, tearaway pacer hopes to set things to rights after terrible debut

England tearaway pacer Sonny Baker is ready to return and make a splash in international cricket.

Before joining Hampshire, Sonny Baker played for Somerset.(Somerset County website)

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Baker, who played one ODI and one T20I last year and had a baptism by fire, is at present bowling real quick for Hampshire in county cricket. His quickest recorded delivery so far this season has been 92 mph.

Last year, he played against South Africa and Ireland in ODI and T20I, respectively. In both the matches, he was taken to the cleaners. But the 23-year-old has since come a long way. The centrally-contracted player has addressed the problems. And all he is waiting for is a second chance to set the international stage ablaze.

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{{^usCountry}} "You wouldn't be on a central contract if they didn't think it was worth investing in you long-term. Whether I'm in their immediate plans or not, I don't know, and it's not for me to say. I've added pace and much more control. For red-ball cricket, I can say I am a significantly better bowler than I was last year," Baker told BBC Sport. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "You wouldn't be on a central contract if they didn't think it was worth investing in you long-term. Whether I'm in their immediate plans or not, I don't know, and it's not for me to say. I've added pace and much more control. For red-ball cricket, I can say I am a significantly better bowler than I was last year," Baker told BBC Sport. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Baker breaks down how he has improved since those two games that got in the way of his getting instant stardom. "It feels like I've put on a bit of pace since last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Baker breaks down how he has improved since those two games that got in the way of his getting instant stardom. "It feels like I've put on a bit of pace since last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "When I run in faster and maintain the momentum through to the release, the ball speed is higher. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "When I run in faster and maintain the momentum through to the release, the ball speed is higher. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Last year, when I was trying to operate at that cruise control, it didn't really feel like it had enough zip or energy on the ball. My control wasn't quite as good because I was always thinking, 'I need to give it some to create a chance'. This year, in a small sample size, it's been much better," he said. In contention for New Zealand Tests! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Last year, when I was trying to operate at that cruise control, it didn't really feel like it had enough zip or energy on the ball. My control wasn't quite as good because I was always thinking, 'I need to give it some to create a chance'. This year, in a small sample size, it's been much better," he said. In contention for New Zealand Tests! {{/usCountry}}

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After the Ashes debacle, England are on the lookout for a fresh red-ball bowler, preferably quick. Baker fortunately for them, ticks the boxes. He has played three games in the ongoing county cricket season so far and has taken 13 wickets, including a five-for against Somerset, his previous county.

New Zealand will tour England for three Tests in June and Baker has some more games to press his case for selection. The jovial quick, who is kind of a storyteller, loves what he does. "Bowling fast is just fun," he says. "It's got to be. You have to find a way to keep it fun.

"What do people come out of the bar to watch? Guys hitting massive sixes, guys bowling rapid, and spinners ragging it.

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"Who wasn't watching Jofra Archer in the 2019 Ashes? Everyone was. We pretended to be Jofra in the back garden. Why wouldn't you want to be that guy? Steaming in. It's what is exciting about the game," he said.

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