First look of Southampton pitch for India vs New Zealand WTC final goes viral on Twitter

Perhaps no other playing surface is under so much scrutiny on the eve of a match as much as the cricket pitch before a Test. The queries multiply and murmurs turn into chorus if that Test match is the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) between India and New Zealand. With less than 24 hours to go for the WTC final, the photos of the pitch to be used at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton has gone viral on Twitter.

It cannot be said with certainty but it does appear that former New Zealand pacer and now a renowned broadcaster Simon Doull was amongst the firsts to share the first look of the Southampton pitch for the WTC final.

Just 1 more sleep. @ICC WTC final with @BLACKCAPS and @BCCI. No need to mow that I don’t think @DineshKarthik,” tweeted Doull on Thursday with the photograph of the 22 yards that appeared to have a decent covering of grass.





Cricket pitches having a good covering of grass 24 hours before a Test match is nothing unusual in England as the curators tend to mow it on the morning of Day 1. However, if the first look of the pitch is anything to go by then it does appear that there will be a fair amount of assistance for the seamers of both sides early on.

A lot will also depend on how the weather remains in Southampton. A bright and sunny English summer will mean there will be less movement in the air and ball will come on to the bat nicely irrespective of the grass cover on the pitch.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the first look of Southampton pitch for WTC final

First look of Ageas Bowl Southampton Pitch, where WTC Final match will played from tommorow. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/MzQxZFqxih pic.twitter.com/muvkaBFX2M — Kamlesh Kumar 🍀🍀 (@kamluckyriego) June 17, 2021

Look if the pitch for the #WTCFinal. Bit of grass to hold the wicket but sun is heavy in Southampton so it was crack as the match progresses. Toss will be crucial. Win the toss and avoid to bat in 4th innings.#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/7l5LLF7LMX — sportzcurator (@sportzcurator) June 17, 2021

We are just one day away from the final and this is the look of the pitch today.#WTCFinal #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/AX1xyn99sH — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) June 17, 2021

First look of Southampton pitch for WTC final. pic.twitter.com/O7HWl9E4CT — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 17, 2021





Southampton venue insights

Highest Team Total: 583/8 (Dec) By England against Pakistan In 2020.

Lowest Team Total: 178/10 By India against England In 2014.

Highest Individual Score: 267 By Zak Crawley (England) against Pakistan In 2020.

Best Bowling Figures: 6/42 By Jason Holder (West Indies) against England In 2020.

Highest Partnership: 359 By Jos Buttler And Zak Crawley (England) For 5th Wicket against Pakistan In 2020.

Win Rate Batting First: 33.33% (2 Won; 1 Lost; 3 Draw)

The Ageas Bowl – one of England’s modern Test venues – has shown little signs of being drastically different compared to the other grounds in the country. In other words, swing bowlers have dominated the proceedings here, picking 137 of the 176 wickets in the 6 Tests.

Southampton is the venue where the second-highest proportion of bowled+LBW dismissals have taken place in comparison to 21 other venues from England, New Zealand and South Africa since 2016.

At Southampton, pacers have the third-highest strike rate in Tests since 2016 as compared to the venues from South Africa, England, and New Zealand. Although, the overall SR for pacers at Southampton is 66.9 from 6 Tests since 2011.