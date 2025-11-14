First time since 2008: Jasprit Bumrah's venom spooks South Africa; repeats Steyn's rare feat, at par with India legend

Jasprit Bumrah produced a spell of rare venom in Kolkata on Friday, becoming the first bowler in 17 years to claim a five-wicket haul on the opening day of a red-ball Test in India. The last to achieve the feat was South African great Dale Steyn, who finished with five wickets in Nagpur in 2008. India's Jasprit Bumrah appeals for the wicket of South Africa's Keshav Maharaj (PTI)

Bumrah’s blistering 5 for 27 dismantled South Africa for a modest 159 in just over two sessions after the visitors opted to bat first in the opening Test. His performance also marked the first five-for by a fast bowler on Day 1 of a Test in India since Ishant Sharma’s haul in the 2019 day-night Test at the same venue, though that came with the pink ball.

On a surface offering early movement and just enough bounce, Bumrah struck at crucial intervals. He broke the opening stand by bowling Ryan Rickelton for 23, triggering a roar across a packed Eden Gardens. His dismissal of Aiden Markram was a masterpiece: a rising delivery that brushed the glove, expertly taken by returning wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant diving to his right.

India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav backed up Bumrah’s incisive bursts, removing South African captain Temba Bavuma for three before trapping Wiaan Mulder lbw for 24 just before the interval. Tony de Zorzi held firm for a while but became Bumrah’s next victim, undone by an inswinger that crashed into the stumps after he wasted a review—just as Mulder had earlier.

Bumrah struck twice in the third over after tea to send back Simon Harmer and last man Keshav Maharaj, for a duck to complete his five-wicket haul.

Bumrah’s five-for also pushed his tally of Test five-wicket hauls to 16 in just 51 matches, placing him alongside Bhagwat Chandrasekhar on India’s all-time list—a remarkable feat for a fast bowler in a spin-dominated nation.

Most five-wicket hauls for India

37 R Ashwin (106 Tests)

35 Anil Kumble (132)

25 Harbhajan Singh (103)

23 Kapil Dev (131)

16 Jasprit Bumrah (51)/ Bhagwat Chandrasekhar (58)

With India in command after bowling South Africa out cheaply, Bumrah’s latest spell further cemented his reputation as one of the most formidable red-ball pacers of his generation—one capable of not only breaking long-standing records, but doing so in conditions historically kinder to spinners than speedsters.