Fit-again Dale Steyn eyes 500 wickets, 100 Tests

After missing out on a number of Test matches in the last two years due to recurring injuries, premier South African pacer Daly Steyn looks set to make a comeback with South Africa’s two-match home Test series against Sri Lanka beginning on July 12.

Steyn last played for South Africa against India six months ago in Cape Town Test in January. He could bowl only 17.3 overs before getting his heel injured, which ended his participation in the subsequent matches of the three-match series.

Prior to Cape Town Test, he had spent 13 months away from the national team after suffering a shoulder injury during the WACA Test against Australia in December 2016. The injured had then required a surgery.

For the 35-year-old, though, these injuries seem things of the past now as he has set himself a goal of playing 100 Tests and scalping 500 wickets.

“A hundred Test matches would be amazing and 500 wickets would be incredible,” Steyn was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli, India captain, becomes fastest to reach 2000 runs in T20 cricket

Steyn, who has been included in South Africa’s Test squad against Sri Lanka, recently played five games for Hampshire to prove his fitness and give him much-needed practice before re-entering the international arena.

Though he failed to make much of an impression in his first match against Somerset going for 80 runs in 10 overs, he did well in his second limited-overs match against Yorkshire claiming 1/34 from seven overs.

He got his groove back during a first class match against Yorkshire where he claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings. Among his victims included Indian batting star Cheteshwar Pujara.

The Proteas pacer also played in the Royal London One-Day Cup final where he returned figures of 1/56 from his nine overs during Hampshire’s successful defense of a target of 330 runs. He went on to dub his country stint a success.

Before reaching 500 wickets, another landmark awaits Steyn on his return, though. He needs only three wickets to surpass Shaun Pollock as the leading wicket taker for South Africa in Tests.